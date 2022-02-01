Apps to flirt, maternity rumors and therapy

Jennifer Aniston takes almost 30 years being one of the most important faces in Hollywood. The protagonist of ‘Friends’, at 52 years old, is still one of the most important actresses in the industry but, always, his personal life has aroused great interest.

First, for her fame by giving life to Rachel Green, then for her marriage with Brad Pitt, then for his separation of the actor, later by his relationship with Justin Theroux and, in between, many rumors about the maternity, reconciliations, boyfriends and a long etc.

Thus, Aniston has recently granted a candid interview to the magazine’People‘, of which will be the cover in July, where he has spoken of how are you currently feeling: “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who mean everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs,” she explains. “I’m a human being very lucky and blessed“.

But, to get to this good tune with herself, Jennifer he is not afraid to reveal that therapy has been crucial: “I’ve gotten a lot out of therapy. Being a public person comes with a lot of amazing things. But there are also a lot of hard things, because we’re human and we tend to walk without stopping to see how others feel.”

So much so that It has helped him to know how to manage problems with his own family who did not hesitate to tell her about all the rumors about motherhood or relationships that the media picked up: “Sometimes you can’t help it when family members or people who love you ask you ‘What is this? Are you going to have a baby? ? You’re getting married?’ My God, how many years are they going to keep asking me the same thing?

But therapy is the only thing that calms the actress: “I meditate every day, I sit quietly and write,” he shares. “That’s enough. And any type of yoga practice is my meditation. I just have faith in a bigger picture I guess. And I believe in humanity, although there are many things that discourage us from believing in it, but I do.”

Finally, there was also time to talk about your relationship where it declares that dating apps are not for her: “Absolutely not. I’m going to stick with the normal ways of flirting. Get asked out. That’s how I prefer it. Marriage is not on my radarI’m more focused on finding a great partner and just living a nice life and having fun with each other.”

