Anorexia and depression, the dramatic life of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie he is not going through his best moment and it is that the actress has been fighting judicially against her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for several years.

But the life of the famous actress has not been easy. Jolie had to struggle with anorexia in her childhood and to this day it continues. Jolie was always a skinny teenager and therefore had to put up with criticism from her high school classmates, which led her to have an insecurity that many times reappears because of that fear that she had since she was very little.

Ever since her high school years, Angelina Jolie has had to fight against anorexia and episodes of low self-esteem accentuate these moments of weakness and extreme thinness. And it is that In the midst of a divorce with Brad Pitt, it was even said that the actress had a bestial depression and that she had not eaten for days because of how bad it was going.

In 2016, Angelina Jolie she was hospitalized urgently and an international tabloid media claimed that the reason was anorexia. In addition, some details were published, such as the model weighing 35 kilos and was about to die.

And it is that as we have already explained, there are moments in the lives of people who suffer from this disease in which it is accentuated, in Angelina’s there have been two: in 2007 when her mother died and in 2016 when she began the process of her separation from Brad Pitt, when his name sounded the most in the media without being able to do anything to stop it.