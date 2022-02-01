Anne Hathaway’s ex-boyfriend breaks silence on their split

Actress Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri met in 2004 and had a four-year relationship.

time after their breakup, Raffaello Follieri confessed several details of his past courtship with the actress Anne Hathaway.

According to Follieri, the famous Hollywood actress never spoke to him again after he was arrested for fraud in 2008.

“That night Annie called me from Los Angeles where she was doing press. We were on the phone for 10 minutes about when she could come home,” Follieri commented.

“If I remember correctly, Annie’s last words were ‘I love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was at 2 am on June 24, 2008… At 6 am I was arrested. I never spoke to her again,” he narrated.

The couple used to shout their love from the rooftops. (Photo: The Country)

According to the Italian’s statements, he is not upset with his ex-girlfriend.

“I think he made a business decision. He decided that saving his career was the most important thing. I am not bitter. You can look me in the eye. I am not angry, but they have hurt me, “said Follieri when talking about his past with the 38-year-old actress.

accused of fraud

Follieri was accused of defrauding real estate investors out of millions. He himself was posing as a Vatican official. He pleaded guilty to 14 counts.

It should be noted that while Anne Hathaway and Follieri went out, she shouted from the rooftops that her then-boyfriend was “a God”.

On different occasions they were captured traveling the world in luxury jets and yachts.

“I was 25 years old when we met in 2004. We had a lot of happy times. I thought that nothing was the limit for me”, expressed the Italian.

This is what Follieri looks like now