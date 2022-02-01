Angelina Jolie threatens domestic violence evidence against Brad Pitt

The endless drama pitting Angeliana Jolie and Brad Pitt against each other gets even uglier. Since the most mediatic and envied couple in Hollywood, with six children involved, announced their definitive separation in 2016, the situation has done nothing but get worse. First was the battle over custody and child support. Now Angelina is no longer seeking joint custody and apparently intends to blow up Brad Pitt’s career with a torpedo right into her ex’s waterline.

Now Jolie has filed documents in court that allegedly prove domestic abuse by Pitt towards her and her children, according to Us Weekly. Far from appeasing the spirits, the continuous delays of the trial that must dictate a final sentence on their divorce have upset the actress, who has started the fan about the darkest secrets of the couple. In April 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie achieved what is known as a “bifurcated sentence” that officially declared them single, although the divorce process has not been formally concluded.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne Jolie Pitt in Los Angeles GTRES

The last thing that was known about the couple who in their days of love and common business was known as Brangelina is that they were working on a custody agreement regarding the children they share. To achieve that “friendly” co-parenting relationship, they had apparently even turned to the OurFamilyWizard app “to coordinate the children’s schedules.”

petition to the judge

Angelina Jolie wants her children to testify at the trial to demonstrate the physical and verbal abuse of Brad Pitt

However, that peace can blow up, because the actress’s lawyers say they have new evidence and documents that demonstrate both physical and verbal abuse and violent behavior by the actor. And although the couple had decided to leave the children out of their legal fights, because their only interest was to protect their family above all else, the mother is going to take them to war. The legal representatives of the actress threaten that Jolie will support her argument with the testimonies of her children, whose presence will be requested from the judge. Of the six, only Maddox (19 years old) is of legal age. For Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, parental permission or a court order is required for them to testify.

Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscars Archive

Brad Pitt was investigated and later cleared by the FBI of alleged child abuse after he and Jolie split. Apparently, it all started with Maddox: On Wednesday, September 14, 2016, the family flew on a private jet from their castle in France, where they had spent the summer, to Los Angeles. It is never known what happened on that flight that blew up the marriage, but sources close to Jolie assured that Brad Pitt was drunk and insulted and hit his eldest son, who was 15 years old at the time. Other testimonies said that he wanted to hit his wife and that Maddox intervened to avoid the attack. For their part, sources close to Brad speak of the adolescent’s immature and capricious attitude, which almost caused an accident during the aircraft’s takeoff.

Replica

Pitt’s defenders say “this leak of documents by his fourth or fifth group of lawyers was done to hurt him.”

Pitt’s lawyers reply to Jolie’s attempt to provide “new evidence” that “over the last four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina Jolie that have been reviewed and unsubstantiated.” According to sources close to the actor he cites Us Weekly, “Children have been used by Angelina to harm Brad on other occasions. This leak of documents by his fourth or fifth set of attorneys was done to hurt Brad.”

The couple claimed “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their separation. After ten years of relationship and two years of marriage that delighted the gossip press, they have never been so far from each other, nor have their children been so exposed.