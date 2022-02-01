Angelina Jolie talks about her six children and her “untraditional” way of being a mother | People

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt undid their partner five years ago and with it that acronym that was created with their two names, Brangelina, which portrayed their union but also the power of the couple in Hollywood and their power as a brand. After the separation, the conflicts came in a long divorce process in which their six children were the main axis of their disagreements, and the actor’s problems with alcohol came to light and how they affected his family life.

Neither one nor the other have speculated about their private lives, but their claims and counterclaims have been echoed in the media and the legal battle still continues over the custody of the five minor children, since the eldest, Maddox, is 19 years and can decide for himself the relationship he wants to have with his parents. Pitt claims joint custody and Jolie alleges that her ex-husband is not prepared to take care of their children, among other things because of the alcohol addiction that the actor himself spoke about for the first time in 2017 in GQ magazine and about which he later delved in other interviews.

Angelina Jolie has been even more cautious than her ex-husband when it comes to talking about their personal relationship or the one they have with their children, which is why any statement of hers in this regard sounds like an exclusive that is replicated in all the media. This is the case of the statements that she has recently made for the latest issue of the British edition of the magazine fashion, where in addition to his words, a rather unusual photo session appears at his home and in the company of his children. In the meeting with the British media, the actress, who is 45 years old, answers with a laconic “I don’t know” when she is asked if she is living a happy stage. “The last few years have been pretty tough. I have focused on healing our family. She is recovering little by little, like ice when it melts and the blood is returning to my body, ”she explains.

For now it is Jolie who has custody of her children Pax, Zahara, John and the twins Knox and Vivienne and they all live in a mansion in Los Angeles that, as the actress details, is “just five minutes from her father” . Maddox, the first-born, is back in the family home due to the pandemic, since in September 2019 the young man had moved to the Yonsei University campus in Seoul, South Korea, to begin his university studies in Biochemistry there. . The boy, whom Jolie adopted in 2002 in an orphanage in Cambodia and who was also adopted by Pitt in 2006 when the couple began their relationship, has always been pointed out as the final trigger for the couple’s separation since the most repeated version , and that has not been denied, focuses the conflict on the strong discussion that took place inside a private plane between him and his father.

In the interview given now, Angelina Jolie explains that she likes getting older. “I feel much more comfortable at 40 than when I was younger. Maybe because my mom didn’t live long, so getting older feels like victory rather than sadness for me,” she muses. She lives focused on her children and fights for them to continue by her side, but she is also able to joke about the vision they have of her compared to that of her fans: “One day I was an action star,” she says in reference to her role of Lara Croft, “and now it’s my children who tell me to get off the swing because I could hurt myself”.

In the images that accompany the interview you can see unusual family moments until now. In one of them, in black and white, Jolie gives Maddox a haircut at her home and in another she is sitting at the table with Zahara, Vivienne and Knox. And the actress expands more than ever on her abilities as her mother: “I have never been very good at staying still. I wanted to have many children and be a mother but I always imagined it as Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere, “Jolie explains to the magazine. And she adds that she never imagined her role as a mother in the traditional sense. “I feel like I lack all the skills to be a traditional housewife,” she says.

In a way, she is able to be ironic with her role and says that she is overcoming her deficiencies because “the children are quite resistant and they are helping me”. “I love them,” she adds, “I feel like we’re a team. It may seem like a cliché, but when you love you try and even if you burn the eggs, it ends up not mattering. She insists that her children know what is really important in their relationship: “Even at their young age they know that what matters is feeling safe, loved and stable. Know your own mind and your truth and not live in a lie.”

She also confesses that she loved it when her children were babies, but now she loves sitting with them at night and being able to have a conversation. A family life that she sums up like this: “I like the teenage years, I like when they get older, I love hanging out with them.”