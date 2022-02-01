Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivianne go shopping with a relaxed look

Angelina Jolie with her children; to her left, Vivienne.

The young daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, who is about to turn 14, was recently seen shopping with her mother in a store, showing everyone her simplicity.

Knox Leon’s twin has always been characterized by her relaxed and natural style, because whenever she has accompanied her mother on red carpets she looks simple and unassuming.

This time, he was seen on January 24 in Los Angeles in a pair of ripped knee jeans with wide openings and a basic ivory T-shirt. Her mother, the 46-year-old actress, who is also characterized by always wearing a classic and elegant look, wore a wide black jumpsuit, or what appears to be a black maxi coat that frequently accompanies her on her casual outings.

The pants are denim, light, almost the same tone as the shirt, following the trend of a single color block or unitone. Vivienne’s outfit was accompanied by black and white tennis shoes, perfect for walking and, her mother, Angelina, wore brown leather low-heeled sandals. They did not accompany her looks with any accessories, other than the black-rimmed glasses of the famous Oscar-winning actress.

It has not been the only time that they have been seen shopping together recently, at the beginning of the month we also saw them walking the streets with similarly comfortable looks.

Vivienne wore a dark gray denim culottes and a warm light jumpsuit, while her mother wore trousers, leather ankle boots and a black maxi coat that maintains the actress’s classic look.

The truth is that both mother and daughter They are characterized by an elegance without much effort, and the simplicity of their outfits consists of a sobriety that never goes out of style.

