Ángel Romero is close to being the last Cruz Azul reinforcement for Clausura 2022

The cement team is on track to sign the Paraguayan, who will continue his career in Liga MX after passing through San Lorenzo de Almagro

MEXICO — Blue Cross He has had a very intense winter transfer market with seven reinforcements tied up, but the cement workers want to take advantage of until the last minute of the deadline to make contracts and he is on the way to closing the attacker Angel Romero to close the template in the present Clausura 2022.

sources confirmed to ESPN that La Maquina is in contact with the player’s environment to try to incorporate him immediately into Juan Reynoso’s discipline, the Paraguayan would arrive free and seduced by a significant salary that La Noria has offered him so that he is encouraged to come to Mexico and continue his career in MX League after passing through San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Cruz Azul is close to closing the signing of Paraguayan Ángel Romero. AP

Even in Paraguay they already take this movement as a fact, since it is ensured that there is already a verbal agreement for it to be a loan for one year.

The same source reported that the hiring of Rosemary it is very well underway, but it will depend on the physical evidence to finish closing. The player has not had official club activity since August 2021 when he played his last match with San Lorenzo so the cement workers are pending the physical condition of the attacker to close the contract.

It should be noted that until a few days ago everything pointed to the fate of Angel Romero It would be the Boca Juniors team. However, the salary offer they made from Mexico is much better than the one offered by the Argentines, so Rosemary he would have decided to come to Mexico to enroll with the cement workers.

If Romero’s signing is finalized, it would be the institution’s eighth reinforcement for this tournament after the additions of Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Charly Rodríguez, Erick Lira, Luis Abram and the imminent hiring of Chilean Iván Morales who would join La Maquina after his participation with Chile in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.