Android Auto prepares a major redesign to look more like Apple CarPlay

In 2022, Android Auto will receive a major facelift to become a much more useful platform. This is what you should know about it.

Google already announced several weeks ago that one of its plans for 2022 was make Android Auto a more useful and convenient platform for people who use the service in their vehicles. To achieve this, among the changes that are going to be carried out is a big UI updatewhich among other things will introduce a design based on different cardseach with a different purpose.

Although the changes are not yet available to users, thanks to several screenshots shared by AutoEvolution we can take a first look at the new Android Auto interface for 2022with the occasional detail reminiscent of CarPlay, the alternative to Apple’s Android Auto.

This is what the new Android Auto interface that will arrive in 2022 looks like

One of the first changes we come across when taking a look at the screenshots is that the status bar at the top of the screen has disappeared in the new version of Android Auto. Now, both the date, time and status icons are now located on the bottom bar of the screen, in the lower right corner.

Precisely this lower bar is one of the great novelties. It includes two new icons located on the left side, one to access applications, and another to access notifications. In this way, Android Auto is inspired by one of the most popular elements of Apple CarPlay, such as the bar for quick access to applications and notifications, which also includes status indicators.

You can also see a new “split screen” mode, which allows you to display an application on the right half of the screen and another on the left. Other screenshots show how it is possible to display a menu on the left side, from which you can check notifications, control the playback of multimedia content or interact with applications that support it.

To all of the above we must add other interesting details, such as the possibility of retransmit the content of the mobile screen to the vehicle screen through a new application, “Cast”. At the moment, yes, the app is in beta phase and it has not been possible to test its operation.

Some of the changes of the new version of Android Auto are present in the latest beta version of the app, but for now there is no date for its arrival to all users of the platform

