América Femenil defeated Club Necaxa

The Águilas del América Femenil defeated Necaxa 3-0 and, in this way, they added their second win in a row in the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX.

The Eagles of Women’s America they won again. this time about the Club Necaxa by 3 to 0, in one of the meetings scheduled for the fifth date of the Shout Mexico C22 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenilwhich was played on court number five of the facilities of the training complex located in the neighborhood of Coapa.

The goals of the set cream blue they wrote them down Katty Martinez, Sarah Luebbert and Daniela Espinosa. In this way, they added three more units, already accumulating 10 points and thus placing themselves among the main positions in the table, for the moment, only below the team of Club Pachuca which he won in four of his five commitments (the rest he lost).

Katty Martínez reached 99 goals

Katty Martinezwho had scored two goals against Athletic Saint Louis on matchday four of Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of the Liga MX Femenilmade his contribution to the scoreboard again, this time in the game against Club Necaxa disputed on the premises of Coapa. For the occasion, one of the three cries of the eagles of america took his signature, and already accumulates 99 goals in his personal account.

Next match of the Águilas del América Femenil

The Eagles of Women’s America will try to stay on the path of victory in the match of the sixth day of the Shout Mexico C22 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenilwho will play against Blue Cross next Saturday, February 5, starting at 12:00 p.m. CDMX in the field number three of the facilities of the property of the Ferris wheel.

Craig Harrington will settle his sanction against Cruz Azul

Craig Harringtonwho was suspended for Disciplinary Commission for three games after the events that occurred at the crossroads between the Eagles of America with the Rayadas de Monterrey by date three of Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022will pay off his penalty with the clash against Blue Cross. That is to say, he will already be enabled to return to the bench cream blue on day seven vs. Lion.