All the new Pokémon of Arceus Pokémon Legends and how to get them

The Existing Pokémon list has grown thanks to the launch of Pokemon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch. The new open world adventure in the franchise includes a small handful of creatures totally original and never seen before to date (in addition to the regional forms of Hisui). These Pokémon, which are actually alternative and different versions of others already known, are part of the main adventure of the game and, of course, of its extensive Pokdex.

Next in this entry of our complete guide we want to show you what they are all new Pokmon debuting in the franchise with Pokmon Arceus Legends. Tea we will show its characteristics individuals and also how can you catch them everyone so as not to let them escape.

These are all 7 brand new pokmon that are available in Pokmon Arceus Legends:

Wyrdeer

“Their black orbs glow with an eerie glow as they erect invisible walls. The fur that sheds from their beards is highly coveted for creating warm winter clothing.”

Type: normal and psychic

normal and psychic Category: Pokémon Great Horn

Pokémon Great Horn Height: 1.8m

1.8m Weight: 95.1kg

95.1kg Abilities: Intimidation, Search and Herbivore

Intimidation, Search and Herbivore How is it achieved?: evolves from Stantler after using Barrier Assault 20 times (in fast style).

Kleavor

“The two crude axes allow him to chop down trees while his stony skin protects him. Given his aggressive nature, it is advisable to escape should you come across one in the wild.”

Type: Bug and Rock

Bug and Rock Category: pokemon ax

pokemon ax Height: 1.8m

1.8m Weight: 89.0kg

89.0kg Abilities: Swarm, Raw Power and Unemotional

Swarm, Raw Power and Unemotional How is it achieved?: Evolves from Scyther with a Black Ore.

Basculegion (male or female)

“During the rise of the rivers, he wraps himself in the souls of his fellow men who have fallen in the arduous journey. He is unrivaled in any of the currents that flow through the Hisui region.”

Type: Water and Ghost

Water and Ghost Category: pokemon big fish

pokemon big fish Height: 3m

3m Weight: 110kg

110kg Abilities: Cowardly, Adaptable and Breaker

Cowardly, Adaptable and Breaker How is it achieved?: Evolves from male or female Basculin after taking 294 HP of knockback damage from its own attacks.

Ursaluna

“I have a theory that Hisui’s swampy terrain favored the development of his stocky build, as well as his ability to manipulate mob at will.”

Type: Normal and Earth

Normal and Earth Category: Pokemon Mob

Pokemon Mob Height: 2.4m

2.4m Weight: 290kg

290kg Abilities: Guts, Bulletproof and Nervousness

Guts, Bulletproof and Nervousness How is it achieved?: evolves from Ursaring with a Peat Block (only in the Crimson Pantanal area, being at night and with a full moon).

sneaker

“Thanks to its physical strength and powerful poison, no species of the frozen heights can stand up to it. It has a solitary personality and does not form packs.”

Type: Poison and Fight

Poison and Fight Category: climbing pokemon

climbing pokemon Height: 1.3m

1.3m Weight: 43kg

43kg Abilities: Pressure and Toxic Touch

Pressure and Toxic Touch How is it achieved?: Evolves from Hisui’s Sneasel with Razor Claw (Daytime only).

Overqwil

“His swords, sharp as spears, and his violent character have earned him the nickname of Sea Demon. He can suck poison for food.”

Type: Sinister and Poison

Sinister and Poison Category: Spiny Pokemon

Spiny Pokemon Height: 2.5m

2.5m Weight: 60.5kg

60.5kg Abilities: Toxic Touch, Swift Swim and Intimidate

Toxic Touch, Swift Swim and Intimidate How is it achieved?: Evolves from Hisui’s Qwilfish after using Thousand Country Toxic 20 times (in strong style).

Enamorus (Avatar form and Totem form)

“His arrival from across the sea signifies the end of the harsh winter. According to folklore, his love always brings a breath of new life to Hisui.”