All the details about the transfer market surprise

Cruz Azul would be giving the last minute surprise in the Liga MX transfer market, with the arrival of Paraguayan Ángel Romero.

the clock with gold clasp for him worthy transfer market that Cruz Azul had this winter would be about to materialize a seventh luxury signing and even with hints of ‘revenge’ for snatching it from Boca Juniors: Ángel Romero would become the last reinforcement in La Noria for Clausura 2022.

When everything seemed to indicate that The Machine would close its squad with the incorporation of Chilean striker Iván Morales, at the last minute he slammed his hand on the table and would be announce the ‘bombshell’ of the transfer market in Liga MX, Janl limit of the closure of the registers, with the arrival of the Paraguayan winger.

Under what conditions would Ángel Romero arrive at Cruz Azul?

Just as you warned Victor Manuel Velazquez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative Blue Cross, the board was launched by a free agent on the market, well Ángel Romero terminated his contract with San Lorenzo since August 2021 due to economic problems of the Argentine team.

Thus, the cement team only had to agree on the salary of the Paraguayan attacker to get him to accept sign a contract at La Noria for one year, as revealed from Argentina as part of the conditions under which left end would come.

The The signing of the former San Lorenzo player would have to be made official this Tuesday, February 1, at La Noria, because this day at 5:00 p.m. is the closing of registrations in Liga MX, so it is expected that the Paraguayan arrived in Mexico as soon as possible to undergo medical examinations and, if all goes well, sign his contract to be presented as a cement player.

You have to remember that Boca Juniors closely followed Angel Romero’s footsteps for several weeks and even made him a formal offer to join their ranks, so until yesterday I still had hope to have the Paraguayan, However the 29-year-old soccer player would have decided to arrive to La Maquina before the best offer they made in Mexico.