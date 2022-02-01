All free PS Plus and Xbox Live games for February 2022

The second month of this year that seems to go faster than we can comprehend is here, and as always, that means the arrival of a new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live with Gold subscribers, and although February 2022 will not be remembered as one of the best months for free games, it does have some interesting and fun titles.

playstation plus

For PS4 and PS5 users who have a PS Plus subscription, this month they will be able to enjoy Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot, an exaggeratedly long name for this solo expansion of the saga Borderlands, inspired by the games of Dungeons & Dragons, but with weapons and a lot of madness. game is also available UFC 4 based on the sport of close combat.

Playstation 5

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

PlayStation 4 (compatible with PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

EA Sports UFC 4

Xbox Live with Gold

In the case of Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One users, February includes the interesting indie game Aerial_Knights Never Yield, with 2D gameplay that clearly seems to be inspired by, among others, Mirror’s Edge, and the xbox 360 classic Hydrophobia.

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (available between 1 and 28 february )

Aerial_Knights Never Yield (available between February 16 and March 15 )

Xbox 360 (compatible with new consoles)

Hydrophobia (available between February 1 and 15 )

Band of Bugs (available between 16 and 28 february )

In the case of PS Plus, the games only remain available to users while they are subscribed to the service; PS4 games are also available on PS5 through backward compatibility. Similarly, Xbox 360 games can also be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S through backwards compatibility.