All about ‘West Side Story’, the new Steven Spielberg

‘Nomadland’, ‘The Father’, Anthony Hopkins, Youn Yuh-Jung with Brad Pitt, Glenn Close losing the golden statuette for the eighth time in his career… Many have been the names of the Oscars 2021 gala, but they have also had a place in it, for the first time and as if it were the Super Bowl, three three projects trailer which will be released soon.

We have been able to see, for example, 30 seconds in advance of ‘Nine perfect strangers’, the miniseries that adapts the homonymous novel by Liane Moriarty that stars Nicole Kidman. Another of the trailers that have been seen during the gala has been that of ‘In a neighborhood of New York’, adaptation of the Broadway musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’, ‘Mary Poppins Returns’).

But perhaps the third of them has been the one that has raised the most dust on social networks for being the preview of one of the most anticipated projects of the year –and from the past, because its premiere is long overdue–: it is about ‘West Side Story’, adaptation of the Broadway play premiered in 1957.

At the Oscar gala we have been able to see just over a minute of what will be the next film by Steve Spielberg, that recovers the classic musical that was made into a film for the first time in 1961 by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, with Natalie Wood, George Chakiris and Rita Moreno leading the cast.

Rita Moreno repeats in the cast of the 21st century ‘West Side Story’, with the role of Valentina, owner of the neighborhood store where Tony works. Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler are the new Tony and Maria, starring again the confrontation between two street gangs in New York with its Romeo and Juliet style story.

The script is by Tony Kushner (‘Lincoln’, ‘Munich’). Both films were directed by Steven Spielberg, for whom ‘West Side Story’ will be nothing less than his 56th feature film as a filmmaker. The last thing we could see of his was ‘Ready Player One’ (2021) and, after leaving ‘Indiana Jones 5’, prepares the film adaptation of David I. Kertzer’s book ‘The kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara’.

The first film version took no less than 10 Oscars: Best Film, Best Supporting Actor (Chakiris), Best Supporting Actress (Moreno), Best Direction, Best Color Photography, Best Color Art Direction, Best Color Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Sound, and Best Original Score.



Will Spielberg’s work be so successful? Of course your premiere, scheduled for December 10, puts him on the calendar for the 2022 Oscars. We’ll be alert.

