Alexa does not respond: Amazon Web Services presents failures today January 30

Louis Paul Second

Mexico City / 30.01.2022 20:31:18





Service Amazon Web Service records failures in its operation, which causes different services such as the company’s voice server Alexa, lend errors in Mexico and in various parts of the world.

According to website downdetector, the online platform monitors iinformation in real time on the current status of various websites and services, service failures occurred from 8:00 p.m. Mexico time.

However, users of the voice-controlled virtual assistant of amazon, Alexa, They reported that failures were also recorded, since the equipment did not respond or stopped working, events that occurred during the afternoon of this Sunday.

I’m sorry for the frustration. Our Alexa team is aware of the issue and is currently working to resolve it,” the @AWSSupport Twitter account responded to this issue.

On the other hand, the platform Amazon Help asked its users to connect directly with them through amazon.com.mx. or offered some recommendations to make such a device work.

Among the tips, they highlight making sure that you are using the power adapter that is included in the device; verify that the Internet connection is working and check that the device is not muted.

DMZ