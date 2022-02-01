Alex Corretja burst into tears at Eurosport with Rafael Nadal

Alex Corretja couldn’t help but cry during the Eurosport broadcast when Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal is the male tennis player with the most Grand Slams in history. This Sunday, the one from Manacor won his second Australian Open in a match for history. Surely, one of the most epic of his career, and in his case that is saying a lot. In Melbourne, the Spanish tennis player overcame all imaginable impediments: age, a fierce opponent like Daniil Medvedev, a chronic foot injury that kept him off the court for five months, a bad start two sets down…. But none of that was an impediment for him.

The Balearic moved on the track and in the commentary booth. He so personified alex corretja, in charge of providing the technical vision in the Eurosport broadcast. The former tennis player could not help but break down with emotion when Nadal achieved the match point that gave him his 21st Grand Slam. A real feeling in which, surely, all of Spain was reflected. The tears did not let him appreciate what had happened on the track and, however, at the same time, they offered the truest image of the magic that had been experienced. No big words or fake shrieks. Simple and pure emotion.

“Before being a commentator, I am a human being and this is absolutely unspeakable“, the former tennis player was able to say when Álvaro Benito, narrator of the match, gave way to him, at the same time that he wiped the tears from his eyes. “What Nadal has achieved seems to me… amazing”, he explained clearly lacking in adjectives for such a feat.

Once he had accepted what his eyes had seen, and what he had transmitted to the rest of the Spaniards with his technical explanations, Corretja went on to make an assessment on ‘Pasando bola’, the Eurosport program in which, day by day, he has been reeling off what was happening at the Australian Open.

Still visibly emotional, the former world number 2 attested to the difficulty of what Rafa Nadal had done. “I have played tennis, I have been on the court and this is impossible to achieve. It’s not understood. There is no where to catch it. How he has endured the situation, not only because of all the injuries he has had in his career but also playing against a Russian roller, who is pulling you from one side to another, who is capable of moving you, who is capable of crushing you…” , He said.

Corretja, Olympic medalist, Davis champion with Spain in 2000 or winner of the ATP Finals, the only major trophy that seems to resist Nadal, is undoubtedly one of the most appropriate people to account for how inhuman it was to lift him two sets to a titan like Medvedev. Also, in his excitement, he also represents those of us who follow him on television.

