Science and knowledge seem “to be against the ropes”. This is how it is said when a boxer finds himself cornered by his rival, leaning on the ropes, foreshadowing his next defeat. If the current anti-enlightenment trend ends up prevailing, we will be in another world and it will not be better. Therefore, although the film seemed average to me, I think its script points to a central theme. I mean don’t look up Adam McKay.

Two astronomers (woman and man) discover a new comet, and after the initial jubilation, they calculate that it will hit the earth on its way. Its dimension is such that it will most likely end up with our planet. Probability becomes certainty when his peers from top universities certify his apocalyptic revelation.

The “small detail” is that in our societies there does not seem to be room for the truths of science. Knowledge ends up strangled between the nonsense that circulates through the networks, the short-term bets of governments and the interests of large corporations. Knowledge is despised in the midst of a fuss unable to distinguish between the important and the fatuous. Everything seems to have the same hierarchy and the social and political lifeturned into a show, they become a crusher that dissolves everything into an undifferentiated lump.

The astronomers come to see the president. But her priorities are other: she has to achieve the approval of her unpresentable candidate for the Court and attend the elections that are at the door. Her real concern is not to drop in the polls. “Wait and analyze” is her dictum. Politics turned into a performance without substance, the immediate erasing the alarming, a frivolous behavior that is incapable of meeting the enormous challenge.

Astronomers, then, turn to the media. It is necessary to filter it to the press, to alert the citizens. They gain access to a famous talk show. But the rating takes it, and by far, the loving reconciliation of a couple who apologize to the audience. The possible extinction of the earth is approached in a “light, fun” way. The interviewer even asks, with a frozen smile, if the comet could hit the house of his ex-wife. The networks are flooded with stupid memes, conspiracy theories, jokes of dubious humor and disqualifications of her (Jennifer Lawrence) for being hysterical and fascinated with him (Leonardo Dicaprio). A show in which the true and the speculative, knowledge and nonsense, are mixed until they cloud what happens.

The government finally decides to carry out an operation to deflect the comet, but when it is being carried out, the “third richest man in the world” informs the president that the comet contains valuable minerals, in such a way that the operation is aborted and replaced by another that will be carried out by a large corporation that promises to divide the comet, so that its valuable treasures fall on earth, disintegrated. The economic “rationality” suspend the alarm. The project is carried out with its back to the scientific community and fails. Even when the comet can already be seen with the naked eye, a current of opinion arises, led by the president, whose slogan is “Don’t look up”. Self-deception over the resounding evidence.

The comedy (sorry to reveal it) ends well: the comet hits the earth and everything ends. Everything. The history of mankind has ended. Well deserved.

Professor at UNAM.