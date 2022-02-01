Singer Maria Villalon he posted a tweet telling his followers that he had overcome his amaxophobia, panic to drive. In addition, she sent a message of encouragement assuring that if she had been able to overcome her fear, everyone can, with the help of professionals. As a result of this message, in Zapeando they have contacted the singer directly to talk about this phobia.

“When I told social networks that I suffered from amoxophobia, I received many messages from people who had overcome it and for me it was an incredible hope,” says the singer, who was so afraid that from the age of 20 to 30 it was difficult for her to go as a co-pilot . During her interview, she also tells how hard it was for her to overcome this phobia and values ​​the work of the people who helped her: “After months of therapy, now I’m in the car all day and I love driving”. You can watch the full interview in the main video.

