A threat, medical waste from the pandemic: WHO

Brussels. The health crisis caused by the first coronavirus pandemic threatens to inherit an environmental problem with the potential to put greater pressure on medical services and the fight against climate change, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns in a report. Mexico is also facing serious damage.

The document, published this Tuesday in Geneva, maintains that the answer to the Covid-19 it has resulted in the emission of tens of thousands of tons of medical waste in addition to those already circulating on a planetary level.

The surplus production of clinical and preventive material poses an additional threat to the health crisis, because before the pandemic, the systems in place to manage medical care waste were already insufficient.

Read more: US CDC raises Mexico’s risk level for Covid-19 to 4; recommend not to travel to the country

In Mexico, according to an analysis by specialists from the Regional Center for Multidisciplinary Research of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), during the first year of the pandemic, infectious biological waste increased by up to 300%, while domestic waste increased by 17%.

It is estimated that globally, 3 out of 10 health facilities lack systems designed for waste segregation.

In less developed countries, the situation is more critical: less than one out of every three health centers has a basic service for managing healthcare waste.

“Worldwide, there is a lack of services for the safe management of health care waste, especially in less developed countries,” the document indicates.

“The pandemic of Covid-19 has led to large increases in healthcare waste, taxing under-resourced healthcare facilities and exacerbating the environmental impacts of solid waste.”

The WHO turns on the alerts with a study based on the analysis of the material made available in the framework of the emergency initiative of United Nations.

Under this global assistance scheme, approximately 87 thousand tons of personal protective equipment (PPE) were put into circulation between March 2020 and November 2021, of which 5,900 and 36,000 tons corresponded to masks and gloves, respectively.

140 million test kits were also delivered, with the potential to generate 2,600 tons of non-infectious waste (mainly plastic) and 731,000 liters of chemical waste.

About half of the material ended up in the African region, while a quarter in the eastern Mediterranean; the Americas would have received 3%.

The document maintains that most of the equipment ended up as waste.

Read more: Mexico joins to discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis in the UN Security Council

The authors point out that these data are only an initial indicator of the scale of the waste problem associated with the fight against Covid-19; the study does not take into account products purchased outside the initiative.

Only the more than 8 billion doses of vaccines applied throughout the world have produced 144 thousand tons of waste in the form of syringes, needles and packaging.

To illustrate the magnitude of the dangerous medical material generated by the fight against the coronavirus, he refers to an evaluation carried out by the United Nations Development Program in hospitals in five Asian cities.

The investigation determined that the amount of hazardous health care waste generated had increased by 3.4 kilograms per bed per day, ten times more than the average volume, between 0.2 and 0.5 kilograms.

“Such calculations highlight the large and sudden increases in waste volumes that have been produced in some cities and countries.”

In the case of Mexico, according to the United Nations study Waste Management during the Covid-19 pandemic, the country emitted, in the first year of the health crisis, about 32 tons per day due to the pandemic alone. by waste from patients in hospitals, where each patient in bed emits between two and 2.2 kilos per day.

“Without Covid we generated 1.5 kilos per person in hospitals; in June 2020 we reached a level that reached 16 thousand tons and in the critical scenario that we are in today, 29 thousand tons of waste have been reached, which represents 300 percent higher than the baseline that we generate per year without a pandemic”, UNAM researcher Nancy Jiménez Martínez explained in January 2021.

Cristopher Estupiñan, former director of Environmental Responsibility at Profepa, emphasized in an interview with THE UNIVERSAL that in the treatment of biological waste there must be, in accordance with the General Law of Ecological Balance, a concurrent competence in which authorities of the three levels of government intervene, in order to guarantee a correct and safe handling of this waste.

“This mismanagement responds to two situations: a lack of interest on the part of the Ministry of Health [SSA, en México] in complying with the provisions on environmental matters and, of course, we see it as a lack of follow-up and capacity of Profepa, which is in charge of verifying that the protocols for the management of these hazardous wastes are complied with,” he said.

The specialist specified that the foregoing concludes in a lack of follow-up of the waste that has as a consequence “a very important environmental liability that generates the contingency and that we do not even know the size of the problem or its consequences to this day.”

Estupiñan details that these are “administrative infractions against the General Law on Waste Prevention and Managementas well as some official Mexican regulations on health, which also has as a direct consequence the environmental responsibility of the federal government and this is subject to the Ministry of Health.

Profepa, he insisted, “should be inspecting and following up and seeking above all to repair the environmental damage that could be caused by this lack of management and also determine the appropriate remedial actions.”

Regarding the options to improve the situation, the expert said that “Profepa must intervene together with the SSA In order to generate proper waste management, we cannot allow situations to continue in which no one knows the fate of the waste and no one is even seriously establishing prevention, investigation and, where appropriate, damage repair actions. environmental damage that could arise as a result of this improper management. It is an issue both the health and environmental authorities must comply with the coordination that is precisely required by the general planning law and the Federal Law of Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection.

Globally, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of at least 115,000 health workers. The Executive Director of the whoMichael Ryan, stated that it is essential to provide medical personnel with the appropriate equipment, but “it is just as vital to ensure that its use is safe so as not to affect the environment.”

The health sector is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, contributing between 4 and 5% of the global total.

Read more: Boris Johnson apologizes for parties in confinement; “there will be changes”, he assures