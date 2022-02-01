“A Latin Princess”: Actress Rachel Zegler defends herself from criticism for being the new Snow White | TV and Show

Actress Rachel Zegler, of a Colombian mother, was hired as Snow White for the new movie that Disney is preparing. Now she has responded to those who accuse that she is not white enough to play the character.

The actress Rachel Zegler, who has risen to fame after playing the emblematic María in the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, will be the Snow White of the new film live action (with live actors) being developed by Disney.

Her hiring has caused controversy in the United States because she is an actress of Latin descent, because although she was born and raised in the North American country, her mother is Colombian, while Snow White was a princess of German origin and, according to the description of the story , has a skin white as snow.

The film will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, new york song) and has Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, little women) in writing the script, as well as Gal Gadot (wonder-woman) as the Evil Queen.

Now, the young woman has spoken about the controversy, defending the fact that actors of Latin origin can play Caucasian roles.

“Never in a million years would I have thought that such an opportunity could arise for me. Normally, you don’t see Snow White as someone of Latin origin. What’s more, Snow White is a big problem for Spanish-speaking countries”, said the actress in a conversation with Andrew Garfield, in the series of interviews ‘Actors on Actors’ of Variety magazine.

“Snow White is a great icon, either because of the Disney classic or because of the different illustrations of her and the Grimm brothers’ tale. But you don’t particularly see people who look like me playing roles like this,” he continued.

He also pointed to the negative reviews, saying that “when it was announced, it was something that generated debate on Twitter for days, because a lot of people were angry (…) We need to send them love in the right direction. Definitely, I have a job to do and I am very excited to do it and to be able to be a Latin princess.

the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs recently experienced another controversy, after actor Peter Dinklage harshly criticized this version for the image it will give of people suffering from dwarfism.

Disney was quick to ensure that, as happened with the live-action versions of Aladdin Y Mulan, there will be a cultural advisor to avoid hurting sensitivities and that they have already come into contact with members of the group of people who suffer from achondroplasia to offer the public “a different approach”.