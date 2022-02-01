80 percent of diabetic patients die from a cardiovascular event

Dr. José García Mateo answers some questions about preventive care in diseases such as diabetes.

Many wonder what is the relationship between the diabetes and cardiovascular conditions; To this question, Dr. José García Mateo, past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, responds that the most diabetic patientsapproximately 80% die is from an event cardiovascular.

For example, the specialist emphasizes that this type of disease has a very high incidence on the Island, since 16% of the Puerto Rican population suffers from diabetes, in addition to obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. This has led to an increase in amputations in Puerto Rico, in addition to lifelong treatment, so the patients they must be educated and never stop treatment.

Because of this, the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology (SPED) continues its efforts on the Island, both with health professionals and with the patientsto educate about preventive care regarding this type of disease.

The pandemic and chronic diseases

Many patients, during the pandemic, focused on it and forgot to treat their chronic condition, as well as forget to take their medications. This has brought disastrous results, such as cardiovascular events, heart attacks, strokes, respiratory failure, asthma or chronic lung conditions, amputations, among others.

Likewise, a number of patients were observed who stopped going to the ophthalmologist and became blind; therefore, the doctor highlighted the importance of vaccination to avoid the severity of the disease, especially if it is a patient that is not under control, therefore, the risk of suffering major complications increases.

Therefore, it is evaluated which are the patients who are at greater risk to make use of the tools that are available and that are approved to reduce these cardiovascular events.

SPED specialists are in constant training in order to provide the best tools to the patients.

See the full interview here: