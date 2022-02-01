6 occasions that Selena Gómez has been our favorite Spirit animal

This July 22, we celebrate a very special person: our favorite singer and actress, Selena Gomez, who is 29 years old. Selenanos has shown on different occasions what girl power really means, and without a doubt, every day she manages to motivate us and make us fall in love with her even more. Would you like to know their best moments?

We share the 6 occasions that have made us love Selena Gomez

He is an animal lover

something we love about Selena is that his love for animals is unconditional. He has uploaded many photos with his puppy, which has made us melt with tenderness.

2. She is a great friend

The singer has a bff (which whenever they get together gives us a lot of fomo), the author of lovestory, Taylor Swift. For many years they have shared great moments with us that show that sel she is an excellent friend, and that she has shown incredible support to all the people in her close circle.

3. We love her new album in Spanish, and she looked stunning in the Rodarte dress

Gomez recognizes her Latin roots and has found a great way to get closer to them and their fans, making this incredible album in Spanish (her first ever). And he has given us some impressive songs that are undoubtedly a mood for the summer.

4. When he taught us that we should all be proud of our bodies

Selena Gomez She has always been very proud of her body, and seeks to motivate other women, after sharing this photo where she shows the scar from her operation.

“When I received my kidney transplant, I remember that at first it was very difficult to show my scar. I didn’t want it to show up in photos, so I used things to cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel glad of who I am and what I’ve been through… and I’m proud of it. T – Congratulations for what you are doing for women, launching @lamariette, whose message is just that … all bodies are beautiful”, finish commenting.

5. Your HBO Max Cooking Channel

The protagonist of Hotel Transilvania created a program of hbo max where he comes out cooking and teaches us the best recipes with the great chefs in the industry. You can not lose this!

6. Her glam is always on point

The creator of one of our favorite beauty maracas, RareBeauty It has always looked spectacular. Your make up is always on point, and over the years has shown us the best beauty looks who have been our maximum inspiration.

