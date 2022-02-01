5 songs that were composed by Harry Styles and you did not know

On February 1, 1994, in the town of Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom, he was born Harry Styles. His first approaches to music were at school, where he formed his own band called White Eskimo with his friends. Although they won the ‘Battle of the Bands’, his audition on The X Factor caused them to split up and he formed a boy band, along with Liam, Zayn, Niall and Louis, called One Direction. Later, he would make his solo debut with composed songs for him.

Before his solo debut, the Marvel actor showed his ability to compose through melodies for other artists and for the band that made him famous. The songs what were they compound by the interpreter of “Treat People With Kindness” stood out for being emotional ballads and full of romanticism.

In fact, there is an enormous probability, that, your songs favorites of other mega pop stars have been compound for Harry Styles. These musical productions gave us only a small glimpse of what his solo career would be like. For this reason, at Sónica.mx, we tell you which singles came from the handwriting of the British musician.

Songs composed by Harry Styles for other artists

“Not Our Fault” – Gavin DeGraw

In 2014, Gavin DeGraw featured the song he co-wrote with the former One Direction member, who composed a large portion of the lyrics in just a few hours. “Not Our Fault” talks about when things don’t work out in a relationship, you can’t necessarily blame the other person, but there are other factors that caused the breakup.

“Someday” – Michael Buble

Harry Styles shared credits with Meghan Trainor and other songwriters for creating “Someday Maybe.” Later, the song ended up being performed by Michael Buble down on behalf of “Someday”. When it was released, the Canadian singer said that its authors were very talented and he fell in love with it when he heard it.

“I Love You” – Alex & Sierra

Alex & Sierraduet created in X-Factor USA, has a song, within its debut album, titled “i love you” which, at first, was secretly composed by the British musician and John Legend. According to some swifities and directioners, the lyrics could be dedicated to Taylor Swift, with whom the artist had a relationship.

“Just a Little Bit of Your Heart” – Ariana Grande

Also the pop diva, Ariana Grande, features a song that the creator of ‘Fine Line’ composed. On his second studio album, you will find “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart”, a song in which the Boca Ratón singer confessed that she was about to not record it because she felt “intimidated” by her beauty and much less wanted to make a change.

“Love You Like You’re Leaving” – Augustana

Between the bands they have in their studio complication songs compound for Harry Stylesit’s found augustana. The Californian rock band has a single where the former member of One Direction participated as “Love You Like You’re Leaving”, “You Still Have My Heart (Even If You Don’t Deserve It)” and “One desire”.