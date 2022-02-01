5 habits that lower your score- Uno TV

Credit Bureau: 5 habits that lower your score. Photo: Reuters

Know your history Credit bureau it can help you better manage your personal finances and is very useful for detecting the factors of your payment behavior. Whether you get mortgage or car loans or credit cards, not knowing it can affect your score. score.

If you want to obtain a credit card, loan or mortgage loan, any bank will request your report from the Credit bureau to check if you meet certain requirements. Once a year you can access a free credit report to know your history.

Therefore, it is necessary that you know the factors that lower your score in the score of Credit bureau, which can affect you to obtain a loan or a credit card and for these reasons at Unotv.com we tell you what they consist of:

Late or missed payments

This is the main factor that can lower your points of the score from credit, since not paying your monthly payments will appear on your record. The more time you let your payments go by, the points will continue to be lost as the days go by.

High balance on your bank card

It is very important to know that if you have credits High amounts charged to your credit cards will also lower your credit score. The advice is that you do not saturate beyond 30% of the limit of your line of credit each month.

While opening new accounts can contribute to shorter duration and lower credit scores, it’s also true that with a short history, new accounts shouldn’t lower your score if you pay off on time and avoid over-indebtedness. .

Request your credit history often

If you frequently review your Special Credit Report, it can be interpreted that you have financial problems. Minimize the times you examine it, keep a plan to do it and be informed only with the data you require.

Not diversifying your credits

When you know how to use your different financial products simultaneously, that is, combining your longer-term loans with your bank plastics, it will reflect positively on your score from credit.

If you don’t have any mortgage credit or Credit cards currently active and you do not need to ask for them, the best thing is the planning and control of your personal finance, since this situation is the one that least affects you.