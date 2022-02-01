3 NETFLIX movies about the end of the world

There are movies that talk about end of the worldtrying to answer the question about what would happen if one day the human race ceases to exist or is forced to leave planet Earth, that is why we decided to look for the 3 films of Netflix that best address this science fiction theme and will keep you very entertained enjoying its great sequences that will make you rethink the theory about how the end of time could be on our planet.

The 3 movies that we present to you below have great performances, incredible action sequences and above all a lot of adrenaline, so we recommend you watch them from the comfort of your home or wherever you are and can enjoy Netflixwith this meticulous selection of the best films about the end of the world.

War of the Worlds

If you thought you had seen everything about the career of the great Tom Cruise, we recommend you take a look again at War of the Worldsthis film that has already become a classic of science fiction, shows us what would happen if an alien race with superior weapons decided to take over the great cities of the world, led by steven spielbergthe master of science fiction.

This film raised several million dollars when it was released and without fear of being wrong, relaunched Tom Cruise’s career with a genre that seemed lost. War of the Worlds is available in Netflix And if watching one of Tom’s best performances isn’t reason enough, the fight sequences of the human race against the Aliens at the end of the world will keep you glued to your seat.

The End of the World Camp

This sci-fi comedy is everything you shouldn’t do at Armageddon, The End of the World Camp it’s an original movie Netflix that sought to give a twist to the theme of the final judgment and created a story worth seeing on a Sunday with the family, the performances, although not first class, could be the hotbed of great talents in the future.

The story of The End of the World Camp narrates the adventures of a group of campers who, without having anything in common, become humanity’s last hope to save the world in the throes of puberty, which fills this fun original story with comedy. Netflix.

After Earth

What if the real threat to Earth was the human race? In After Earthscience fiction film Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith share credits to tell a great story about what will happen when the Earth gets rid of humans due to the large amount of pollution. It is directed by the great M. Night Shyamalan and tells a very different story from what we are used to.

In this story that you can find in Netflix, The misadventures of Jaden Smith are narrated in his quest to find inhabitable places on an Earth that has already evolved and is not willing for its worst enemy, humans, to repopulate it, a work that has a much deeper background than lovers of the cinema will enjoy After Earth.