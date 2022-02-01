20 years since Will Smith’s visit to LOS40: “I got funny again” | LOS40 Classic

embody Muhammad Ali it was hard for Will Smith. Even painful. He had gained 15 kg and had to put his life “in serious mode”. For this reason, although it was difficult for him to put on the ‘Man in Black’ suit, the science fiction comedy was a breath of fresh air for him: “I got funny again.” It is now 20 years since the actor, today the favorite in the race for the 2022 Oscar statuette for Best Actor (for The Williams Method), visited the LOS40 studio. Talked with Tony Aguilar from Men in black II and Born to reign, his third album. He also sent a message to his “enemy” Eminem. And all in almost perfect Spanish.

Men in black II

In 1997 Men in black it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Without going any further, in Spain it was the third most viewed film, just after Titanic and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Also the song Men in black, Will Smith’s solo debut after his work with DJ Jazzy Jeff, reached a huge impact: it was number 1 in several countries and won a Grammy in 1998 for Best Rap Solo Performance.

The great success of the tandem formed by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, and their adventures as agents Kay and Jay (or K and J) monitoring alien activity on Earth, gave rise to two more installments. The second, Men in black II, was released in Spanish theaters in the summer of 2002. A few months before, Agent Jay himself entered the LOS40 studio (without glasses and without a black suit) and chatted with Tony Aguilar.





Will Smith, in a promotional portrait for ‘Men In Black’, 1997 / Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

“I got funny again”

Smith shot the second part of the sci-fi comedy just after playing boxer Muhammad Ali in the biographical drama Ali (2001), for which he earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor. The Philadelphia artist already wanted to make his audience laugh again, to get “funny again”:

“I enjoy making all kinds of movies. When I shoot a movie like Ali, my life is very serious, my mind is in a very serious state. But when I shoot a movie like Men in Black, my life is funny. It was hard going from Ali to Men in Black. Two or three weeks before, I got funny again“.

And it is that to become the boxing icon Cassius Clay / Muhammad Ali, in addition to “getting serious”, he underwent a very painful transformation. As he explained in LOS40: “To make Ali I put on 15 kilos. My back, knees, ankles hurt. It was very difficult to walk with so much weight on me. But my wife liked it a lot.” That’s why, when the filming of Men in black II began, he had problems putting on the Man in Black suit. “Ali was difficult for me” he acknowledged in Fan Club.

“I feel like the doctor who sees his patients improve”

Men in black II was a relief for Will Smith. He returned to comedy, to cinema for all audiences: “I want to make family films for my fans.” And he provoked laughter again: “I like to make people laugh. When I go to the cinema, I sit in the seats in the back, and if I see that the public laughs at my performance, I feel like the doctor who sees that his patients improve.

“Funnier than Laurel and Hardy”

In the second installment of Men in Black, Smith’s children appear: Trey (who was then 10 years old) and Jaden (4 years old). The reason was none other than being able to spend more time with them: “Oh, yes. I work many months a year. I need to have my family with me. If my family works with me too, it is easier for us to stay together.” Tommy’s daughter Tommy Lee Jones also appears in the film. It is the girl who is in the apartment where J, K and the worms acquire weapons.

The two ‘men in black’, in addition to being great friends on a personal level, form a comical couple at the level of El Gordo y el Flaco. That at least is what Smith thought: “He is my friend. I think as a comedic couple, they’re the greatest couple in history. Funnier than Laurel and Hardy (El Gordo y el Flaco), funnier than Tom and Jerry“.

“The first movie was very successful. The second movie is much better. It’s funnier, the special effects are much better. I hope the fans go to see it because it’s very good,” confessed Will Smith. Her wishes were fulfilled because the fans went to see her and in 2012 she returned to co-star in the third part with her friend Lee Jones and Josh Brolin.

A duet with his wife and the guitar of the Gipsy Kings

Will Smith also presented his third album at LOS40, born to reign. was the next to Big Willie Style (1997) and Willennium (1999). It meant a considerable drop in sales compared to its predecessors, and that the artist thought it was the best of all the ones he had recorded solo. Among the 14 songs in the repertoire, in addition to Black suits comin’ (from the MIIB soundtrack), there was a duet with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith on 1,000 Kisses: “We do a duet on my record. It’s hard because she doesn’t like to sing in front of people. I have a studio in my house and recorded in my studio. But I want her to sing in public, at my shows, together on stage“.





Actor Will Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett, at a premiere in 1997. / Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Another of the songs on Born to reign is I can’t stop, a cut with a Latin flavor in which the Gipsy Kings collaborate on guitar: “My wife and I went on vacation to Mexico and I listened to the Gipsy Kings and I loved them Smith explained. The rapper, who said he loved Spain, confessed his desire to record an entire album in Spanish: “I write all my songs. It’s hard for me to write in Spanish. But in one or two years I want to write an entire album.” The Spanish album never came. His fourth album, and last until now, was Lost and Found (2005).

“Everybody wants to attack the king”

To finish, Tony Aguilar asked him about Eminem, with whom he had one of the most notorious scuffles. Among other things, The Real Slim Shady’s lyrics read: “Will Smith don’t have to cuss to sell records/Well, I do/Fuck him/And fuck you too.” Why did Eminem mess with Will Smith so much? “It’s because I’m so big. Everybody wants to attack the big dog. Everybody wants to attack the king“.