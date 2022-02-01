10 movies that make you aware of the fight against cancer

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Movies are a window to reality. In this case you will know how much those who face cancer can suffer.

The movies they are an instrument to recreate realities, to make viewers feel what it is like to live a truth. We recommend these 10 films that will raise awareness about the fight against cancer.

Oncological pathology is one of the worst diseases in the world. Those who suffer from it must face a painful and difficult path, which their families must also travel.

Some advise that the best weapon to overcome cancer is to have a positive mind. The International Union Against Cancer (UICC) established that every February 4th World Cancer Day is celebrated and that every February 15th the International Childhood Cancer Day is celebrated.

1. Stepmom (1998)

stay by me, in Spanish, is a moving film starring Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris. Isabel (Julia Roberts) is the stepmother of two children, who wants to earn your trust and affection.

However, her biological mother (Susan Sarandon) is jealous and afraid that her children will love Isabel more. Despite the fear and rivalry that arose between the two mothers, they have to put it aside. A terrible disease has reached their family nucleus and they must make decisions.

2. My life without me (2003)

Would you dare to keep the secret that you only have a few months to live? Perhaps you would think more about it if you have two daughters who still depend on you.

This cancer movie is about a girl named Ann who is 23 years old. His life is not stable, even before he knew he had the disease.

Her husband does not have a steady job and her relationship with her mother is complicated. He earns his living as a janitor at a university. Now that you know you don’t have much time, goes to great lengths to fulfill your wish list.

The accompaniment of cancer patients is key. Family members play a fundamental role in the process.

3. The Bucket List (2007)

In Spanish it is known as Now or never. It narrates the adventure of two terminally ill patients, played by Morgan Freeman and Jack Nicholson. They decide to make a wish list and fulfill it no matter how dangerous or insignificant the tasks are.

It is one of the films about the fight against cancer that teaches you: you have to live life to the fullest.

4. MA MA (2015)

An unemployed teacher shows that she has great energy and strength inside her, despite the fact that cancer wants to defeat her. Magda fights with courage and a positive mind even on the worst days, making theirs live scenes full of enthusiasm, joy and happiness.

5. The fault in our stars (2014)

Under the same star is about a teenage girl named Hazel, who has suffered from terminal cancer since she was a child, but has survived thanks to medical miracles. Even though he doesn’t have much time left, she allows herself to fall in love unreservedly with a boy she met in a support group.

Both undertake a trip to Amsterdam to enjoy the beauty of life. It will make you laugh, cry and see how hard it is to have a terminal illness.

6. 4th Floor (2003)

the hairless, this is how a group of boys make themselves known who, with their joy and enthusiasm, face destiny. With nightly shenanigans, races and amusements They make the trauma area fill with joy. This film of the fight against cancer shows the value of friendship.

7. And nobody but you (2018)

A love that has been maintained since childhood. There is no doubt that Abbie and Sam are soul mates, but fate puts their relationship to the test when they discover that Abbie has cancer. The possibility that he could die makes them face a difficult decision..

8. Me, him and Rachel (2015)

Greg is a guy who doesn’t like to socialize and only has a single friend named Earl. Until his mother forces him to meet Rachel, a college classmate who has leukemia.

The friendship between the three becomes close and they go through difficulties when the girl’s illness progresses. But the support and unconditionality makes it all worthwhile.

9. Road (2008)

Inspired by a true life story. The film tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who grows up in a very religious family.

At an early age, the girl faces two new and complicated things for her: dying and loving. He has developed a tumor that threatens his life, but at the same time he has discovered love.

Cancer at an early age is a harsh reality that contrasts the beginning of life and experiences with the certain possibility of dying.

10. Anne’s Choice (2009)

The parents have no choice but to conceive another daughter to save the life of Kate, a little girl who suffers from leukemia. Anne, her youngest daughter, she lives to help her sister and since she was little she was subjected to medical procedures. However, he makes a difficult decision that shakes the foundations of the family.

The film puts on the table the issue of ethics and morality of genetic engineering. We invite you to discover the end of this story.

Movies about the fight against cancer are a window into reality

Many of us are oblivious to this terrible disease and it is not until it knocks on our door that we become aware of how difficult it is to suffer from it and the strength you must have to overcome it. Movies open that little window for us in which we can see reality and become more sensitive to the situation.

