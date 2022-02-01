10 cameos of NFL stars in movies and series that you probably do not remember

The NFL is more than a sports league, the star players wear designer clothes before each game and receive large amounts of money for advertising campaigns, of course some of them have had cameos in movies and television.

Do you have your grill ready to prepare a delicacy on the day of the Super Bowl? An event that year after year is seen by millions of spectators around the world. This puts the best NFL players on a level of popularity on par with a Hollywood actor.the saga of Rocky or the controversial series of game of Thrones they showed it. Do you need proof? Perfect!, here we present you 10 Cameos Of League Stars In Movies And Series That You Probably Forgot About. Now get comfortable, bring your favorite snack closer and take a look at these images.

John Madden – ‘Little Giants’

John Madden He passed away last December and left a legacy in the NFL. The legendary coach of the Oakland Raiders He also had a cameo in the family sitcom Little gigants, where he gave an emotional lesson on the importance of teamwork and protection among colleagues.

Brett Favre – ‘There’s Something About Mary’

Brett Favre led the Green Bay Packers to be crowned NFL champions in 1997; a year later she appeared for a few minutes on crazy about maryfilm starring Cameron Diaz, ben stiller Y Matt Dillon. In the story he played a version of himself, who confessed his love to the young protagonist, but lost for playing on the wrong team.

Aaron Rodgers – ‘Game of Thrones’

Of course someone like Aaron Rodgers would have to have his cameo, but boy was it special as it was the fifth episode of the eighth season of game of Thrones. Although it appears for only a few moments, it is still a moment worth remembering since, theoretically, he faced Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).

Dan Marino – ‘Ace Ventura, Pet Detective’

Jim Carrey starred Ace Ventura, Pet Detective in 1994 and of course he would manage to talk about dolphins and, by the way, have as a guest star Dan Marino, one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, especially in the mid-’80s, when he was destroying rivals playing for the Miami Dolphins.

Clay Matthews – ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

Do you remember the improvisation competition in Pitch Perfect 2? In this scene appears Clay Matthewsone of the most impressive linebackers in recent years. At that time he played for the Green Bay Packers and showed that he has his thing when it comes to singing and, of course, showing off his rabbits.

Terry Bradshaw – ‘Who @#*%$ is Dad?’

In 2017, Owen Wilson and Ed Helms starred in the comedy Who @#*%$ is Dad?, where twins decide to find out who their real father is after they find out their mother lied to them her whole life. Here he participated Terry Bradshaw, one of the legends of the NFL, lHe led the Pittsburgh Steelers to win four Super Bowls: 1975, 1976, 1979 and 1980.

Bubba Smith – ‘Police Academy Mad’

In the 70s some NFL teams had other names, for example the Baltimore Colts, a team with which Bubba Smith swept his rivals and became champion of Super Bowl V. Now do you remember crazy police academy? An eighties comedy directed by Hugh Wilson, here Smith played the huge Moses Hightower, how can I forget his scene with the car!

Lawrence Taylor – ‘Any Given Sunday’

Looking for an intimidating, two-time Super Bowl champion linebacker? So we should talk about Lawrence Taylor, who introduced Luther ‘Shark’ Lavay in the film Any Given Sunday; in fact he had some emotional scenes with Al Pacino and Jamie Foxx.

Rex Ryan – ‘That’s My Boy’

Remember That’s My Boy? It was a comedy starring Adam Sandler in 2012. Here we saw the coach in a few scenes Rex Ryan, who coached multiple NFL teams like the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, with whom he was crowned Super Bowl XXXV champion.