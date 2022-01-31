You won’t believe the change! This is what these Hollywood celebrities look like after leaving fame

The list of Famous who have been through Hollywood is huge and many of them decided to say goodbye to fame and acting to continue with their respective private lives, although they have not managed to prevent some photographs from being leaked that serve as proof of the radical changes they suffered after moving away from the artistic medium.

Well, some of them, between men and women, they look unrecognizable before an audience that knew them and remembers them as the most beautiful figures of the moment, especially if they are productions made between the 1980s and 1990s, who completely moved away or have been gradually withdrawing from the medium.

Here we present some of the celebrities who left his way through Hollywood in the past and how they currently look, because although many continue with sporadic appearances, the physical change that the years have brought is surprising.

Tigres del Norte: cousins ​​or brothers? This is the family relationship that unites the artists

Bridget Fonda

Actress Bridget Fonda, 57, tops this list, as a photo showing her great transformation after 12 years away from fame; It should be remembered that from 1969 to 2002 she was active in the field, in which she participated in films such as “Easy Rider” or “A Simple Plan”.

until in 2002 said goodbye completely from the fame after acting in “The Snow Queen”, a film with which he also put an end to a great success accumulated mainly in the 1990s.

(Photo: Special)

Matt LeBlanc

The actor remembered for his character “Joey” in “Friends” is one of the male faces that has caused the greatest impact among the public, since his physical change Regarding how he looked in this production, he left everyone speechless. It should be remembered that in 2021 he participated in the reunion with the protagonists of the series and was harshly criticized.

The reason? she gained a little weight and his hair and beard were dyed white after the appearance of some gray hair. Despite this, there are those who assure that the famous has not lost his charm and that at 54 years old he looks more handsome than ever.

(Photo: Special)

Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme explodes against the press for asking him about his alleged lover

meg ryan

The 60-year-old actress Meg Ryan has also been harshly criticized for a physical change that many say she stopped looking like who she was in the 1990s, when she was one of the most famous women for her acting talent.

On the other hand, there are those who affirm that over the years more than one plastic surgery on the face, but she has positioned herself against the exposure that is given to women after undergoing normal age changes and has not made any further statements about these alleged interventions. Despite this, we can highlight that it looks beautiful.

(Photo: Special)

Sylvester Stallone

Although Sylvester Stallone hasn’t completely said goodbye to Hollywoodit is undeniable that he is one of the celebrities who has surprised with shocking Physical changesmainly on the face due to the use of botox.

Despite this, he will always be remembered for projects like “Rocky” and “Rambo”, films that marked entire generations and that will always be the favorites when it comes to action.

Legend

Lara Flynn Boyle

The American actress was also one of the best-known faces of the 1990s after her breakthrough in 1987, as she starred in movies like “Dead Poets Society”, “Wayne’s World” and “Men in Black 2”, as well as in the acclaimed series “The Practice”, in which her performance made her one of the nominees for an Emy Award.

Although she has stayed away from public opinion, some of her appearances include a 2017 red carpet in which he looked so different from his golden yearsBut that didn’t stop her from looking beautiful. Despite this, she has been harshly criticized on social networks for alleged cosmetic surgeries.

On March 24, Lara Flynn Boyle will be 52 years old.

(Photo: Special)

Mickey Rourke

On the other hand, Mickey Rourke, 69, was an acclaimed actor and screenwriter of the 1980s, who in 1991 abandoned fame to start a race professional as a boxerbut is currently retired.

And like other famous Hollywood He looks unrecognizable, since the sport he practiced left him with significant facial injuries, for which he had five operations on his nose and one more on his cheekbone.

(Photo: Special)

KEEP READING

What happened to Azalia ex Big Brother?

This Golden Cinema actress was a pioneer in the CABARET theater and was the most beautiful of all: PHOTOS

Stranger Things: This is what each of the protagonists earn per chapter