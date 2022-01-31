Yon de Luisa asks FIFA to punish fans for the homophobic cry, not the Mexican National Team

The president of the FMF, Yon de Luisa, asked FIFA to recognize Mexican soccer for the measures to eradicate the homophobic cry and if it persists, the fans are punished

The president of Mexican Soccer Federation, louis yon, sent a message to FIFA, in which he asks that the fan who incurs in any discriminatory act and not to the organizers, with the new access system for the matches of the Mexican team.

“The message that is sent is that in the event that someone incurs in a fault or discriminatory act, that person will be punished, nor will the national team, the coaching staff and players, the Federation are the least guilty. I believe that in In the world, we are the Federation that works the most with local authorities, with Conapred, with Concacaf, with the FIFA, they congratulate us, but at the same time we are punished. I think we can do it differently,” he said. louis yon, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

The president of the FMF, Yon de Luisa, asked FIFA to recognize the efforts of Mexican soccer to eradicate the homophobic cry. imago7

The new access to the matches of the Mexican team Requires pre-registration on the website of the Mexican Soccer Federation, which will help identify people who incur a discriminatory act. After the FIFA has put multiple sanctions against Mexico, for him homophobic scream that their fans put into practice, in the clearances of the rival goalkeeper.

The new system was launched in the game between Mexico and Costa Rica, after the FMF got a precautionary measure to avoid playing without people and the decision was made to give access to only 2,000 people, to carry out the “pilot”.

Although the tickets were not put up for sale, there was resale outside the Azteca stadium. The tickets were placed among relatives, employees and sponsors, and even so tickets were offered at 2,500 pesos on social networks.

“We are going to do a search, at the end of the day it is a control group and the idea is that those who enter have some recognition, both employees and sponsors. In case there is resale, we cannot punish that part,” he added. louis yon.