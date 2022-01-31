Yeferson Soteldo is reinforcement of Tigres for the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

After more than three weeks of negotiation, tigers could get up with Yeferson Soteldoquoted forward of the selection of Venezuela.

As Super Deportivo learned, the Sultana del Norte team is already crossing contracts with toronto and, next week, the soccer player will arrive at Mexico to undergo medical examinations and sign for four years.

As part of the operation, the defender Carlos Salcedo will go permanently to the Canadian club, the old club of Soteldowhose pass will belong 100 percent to tigers.

The cats, in a good management led by their president Mauricio Culebrothey stayed with a soccer player who was wanted by several clubs in Brazilwhere he left a very good impression.

Soteldo arrived at Toronto F.C. for the 2021 campaign, from Saints from Brazil. The Canadians paid six million dollars for a player who has given them four goals and six assists in 23 official games.

the born in caress He also has a couple of goals in 24 games with the Venezuelan team.

He started his career in Zamora F.C. from Venezuela and took off with a brilliant stint in the Chilean league, with Huachipato Y University of Chilebefore moving on to Saints from Brazil for three million dollars.

AM news on



follow us