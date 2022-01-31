Would Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck be preparing a wedding in 2022?

Jennifer López published on her Instagram a compilation of images with what she considers to be the best of her year 2021 and wished her fans, and followers, a happy 2022.

Among his best moments he included, of course, his romance with Ben Affleck with whom he returned to love after several years.

The images that Jennifer López shared as the highlights of 2021 have the famous birthday photo in a July bikini, in which she and Affleck made their new romance official.



In a bikini and kissing Ben Affleck “5 2 … what he does …” Jennifer Lopez celebrated her birthday in 2022. (IG: @JLo)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 2021

But nevertheless, the year 2021 was not without problems for both. Recently, Ben Affleck was involved in a problem in which he blamed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for his alcoholism.

The actor had to vehemently deny the public insinuations and set the record straight. Shortly thereafter, it was speculated that JLo I was not at all happy with those statements.

However, the singer and actress, who starred marry me Along with Owen Wilson, he denied the rumors and defended Affleck with statements of support in an interview.

The story of the masters between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck’s first public meeting was in 2002 during the recording of the song “Jenny from the block.”

Shortly after they started dating. Affleck and JLo They made a lovely couple, but things got rocky between the two soon after. They got engaged, perhaps, too soon yeThey were about to get married in 2003, however, they postponed their wedding just one day before the decided date.

Since then, things started to get worse. The couple was not seen, they called off their engagement in 2004. And eIn an interview, JLo described her breakup with Ben as her “first heartbreak”. On the other hand, toffleck said in a recent interview he shared that it was Jennifer who initiated the split. He also said that he felt heartbroken and very foolish after their breakup.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Together in spite of everything. Photo/Reuters

Five months after her breakup with Ben Affleck, the singer married singer Marc Anthony. The couple had already dated in the late 1990s. Marc and Jennifer have two children together, but in June 2014 Antony and Jennifer divorced.

For its part, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. They have three children together. They broke up in 2018. From that moment began the actor’s alcoholic debacle.

Possible wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2022?



This year the couple made their reunion public and everything indicates that they should be together for several years. In recent months, they have blended their families and shown their love for each other’s projects, despite their hectic schedules.

It’s more, Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she would be willing to remarry one day, a sentiment that Affleck seemed to echo.

Sources close to the couple slipped the possibility that the couple is preparing a secret wedding in the course of this year.

In fact, friends of the actor said that Affleck spent December reviewing a collection of rings in a store. This could be a clear sign that the couple could get engaged soon. The next step would be the wedding? Everything indicates that they would be going that way.