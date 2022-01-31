Willem Dafoe Reacts To Fans Who Want Him To Play Joker: It’s Good To Know You Have The Vibe Of A Sociopath

Ever since he played the Green Goblin in Spider-Man two decades ago, fans have been convinced that Willem Dafoe would be the perfect Joker. The DC villain has been portrayed by various actors in movies, from Jack Nicholson and Jared Leto to Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. But many on the internet are still actively campaigning for Willem to take office.

The 66-year-old actor recently took note of the fan casting and joked that he had the “vibe of a sociopath.” While appearing on the popular variety show Saturday Night Live this Saturday, Willem opened up about his ‘over the top’ acting style in his opening monologue. He said: “I don’t think about controlling it. I’m not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino.”

He then joked about the campaign for him to play the Joker: “Maybe that’s why people come up to me and say, ‘Do you know what role you’d be perfect for? The guason’. It’s always good to hear you have the vibe of a sociopath.”

This isn’t the first time the veteran actor has addressed the buzz surrounding him by playing the iconic villain. In an interview with GQ last year, he said he was open to playing “a Joker imposter.” He said: “There’s something interesting about, like, there’s a Joker impostor. Then it would be possible to not have dueling jokers, but someone claiming to be the Joker who is not the Joker. And that opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was mimicking or imitating what he did. I fantasized about it.” But the actor added that he was not in talks with anyone for that.

The Joker may still be off limits to him, but Willem played another iconic comic book villain recently. In last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, he reprized his role as the Green Goblin, returning to the role 19 years after his first appearance in Spider-Man (2002).

The actor will next be seen in a supporting role in the historical epic The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Anya Taylor Joy.