Will Smith shines with the rise of Venus and Serena

The reviews of Jose F. Perez Pertejo:

Williams method

before seeing Williams method one has to do a double exercise of abstraction: first of all, one has to forget that the film was produced by the sisters Venus and Serena Williams and that, therefore, everything will be sweetened enough to serve as a tribute to the life of his father, Richard Williams, the real raison d’être of the film (the original title, king richard, says it all); Secondly, we must try to put aside the permanent (and well-founded) feeling that the film has been conceived, written, directed and edited for the absolute display of Will Smith with the aim of winning the Oscar of the hollywood academy after his two unsuccessful nominations for there (Michael Mann, 2002) and Looking for happiness (Gabriele Muccino, 2007).

I have nothing against Will Smith, I am usually very grateful to people who make me laugh and I remember with pleasure the funny series The prince of Bel Air although he owed the biggest laughs to the person who played his cousin Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), but he doesn’t strike me as a great dramatic actor. Like many actors from television, he has improved over time, but his “serious” performances seem too hard for me, I don’t have the feeling that he is in his element as when I see him doing the hooligan in, for example, Aladdin.

The fact is that once the first half hour is over (the film, like most current Hollywood productions, is unnecessarily long), as soon as the girls Venus and Serena Williams As they begin to play tennis and walk hand-in-hand with their father in search of a coach, overcoming slights from elite American tennis clubs, it’s not hard to feel trapped by a hugely entertaining film.

The script of Zach Baylin, as I have pointed out above, does not hesitate to recreate all kinds of anecdotes and peculiar moments to offer Will Smith the opportunity to take advantage of all your records. There is also no lack of an attempt to put some very nuanced shadow on the personality of a man who, as described, must have been the typical stubborn guy who ends up getting what he sets out to be. His life, absolutely dedicated to making his daughters succeed in the world of tennis, serves to generate the umpteenth film about the American dream with racial discourse included.

Director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, which he already dealt with in his previous film (Joe Bell, 2020) of the titanic struggle of a father to defend his gay son from bullying at school, repeats in Williams method a narrative core centered on a father absolutely dedicated to getting two of his daughters to follow “the plan” that, since they were little, he has designed to turn them into tennis stars. His direction, as conventional as it is effective, achieves the two main purposes that I listed in the first paragraph: to extol the figure of Richard Williams and that Will Smith it shines At the time of writing these lines, he has already won the Golden Globe for best dramatic actor and in a few days we will know if he gets his (more than likely) third Oscar nomination.

But despite the absolute protagonism of Smith, the film gives enough room for Aunjanue Ellis shine in the role of the mother of the Williams and so that the very young saniyya sydney (Venus) and Demi Singleton (Serena) are very charismatic in their respective roles. There is also room for us to find a handful of good performances among the secondary. Especially good is Tony Goldwyn (the bad guy Ghost) as the first coach of venus williams who agreed to train for free after the insistence of the bore of Richard in the presence of John McEnroe Y Peter Sampras. shines too Jon Bernthal What Rick Macci the discoverer of Jennifer Capriati who was the trainer of both sisters for several years.

Williams method perfectly follows many of the mechanisms of the sports movie genre despite the fact that the competition does not take center stage until the final zenith, when venus williams He played his first professional tournament in Oakland against Arantxa Sanchez Vicario who at that time was number two in the WTA ranking (although the film presents her as number one in the world). Arantxa is played by a Mexican tennis player, Marcela Zacharias, which, although the physical resemblance is only relative, very well recreates the movements and gestures of the Spanish champion.

The film ends at the moment when the familiar story begins: the meteoric rise of the two sisters to the elite of tennis, the seven Grand Slams of Venus and the twenty-three of serene that make her the tennis player with the most titles in history, leaders in the WTA ranking, Olympic medals and countless other merits in a film review.

What do you think of the movie?

Williams method

