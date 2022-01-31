Will Call of Duty hit the movies? Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” would be the protagonist

The trend continues. With the boom that the gamer industry is now experiencing, the intentions of bringing successful franchises to the big screen are becoming more constant and ambitious. After some samples released and to be released, now Call of Duty could be the next franchise to make the leap.

In fact, recent reports even indicate that this successful Activision Blizzard title would already have a protagonist to land in the Seventh Art.

Call of Duty would no longer be annual with the arrival of Microsoft

It all started when actor Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” some time ago stated that his next project would be a movie based on a video game.

After these statements, what remained to be seen was what would be the title that would land from the hand of “The Rock” to movie theaters and now, it is reported that the chosen saga would be nothing more and nothing less than Call of Duty.

The information has been released from Giant Freakin Robot, where they indicate that the actor who gave life to various characters in films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle and Fast & Furious will be the one to star in the long-awaited and rumored Call of Duty tape.

This would not be the first time that Johnson has participated in an adaptation of this nature. The actor participated in the adaptations of Doom and Rampage, while he was linked to the failed adaptation project of Spy Hunter.

Call of Duty to the big screen?

There is no doubt that Call of Duty is one of the most important franchises in the world of entertainment right now.

The intentions of adapting it to the cinema have been seen since the distant 2015, while during 2018 it was said that Stefano Sollima, the director of Sicario 2: Day of the Soldier could be in charge of directing it. However, the rumors and talks about this possibility stopped until now.

The truth is that the recent purchase of Activision by Microsoft may provide the conditions to finalize the project if we consider that the movement may be especially attractive for many film studios.

The business would be interesting if we consider the captive and active audience that the video game has.