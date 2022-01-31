Why Spider-Man Deserves an Oscar Nomination for Best Picture

What is the last movie you have watched? Not at home, but in a theater. A movie where you stood in line, bought a ticket, and then walked in, walked past the concession stand, and immediately had a drink twice, wondering, “Am I freaking out? Or is a small bucket of popcorn really $8 at these days?”

I’m thinking your answer might be the same as mine. The last movie I saw at a multiplex was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which I watched on a recent Sunday afternoon with an audience made up mostly of families, including many with young, young children who I’m guessing not long ago. weather. learned to walk. They certainly knew how to talk.

Oscars 2022 Preview Can this awards season be saved?

But it was okay, because this is a Marvel movie, the eighth live-action “Spider-Man” movie and the ninth overall, which means the movie’s volume is firmly set at 11, loud enough to drown out the sounds of small children. , every single moviegoer eating their expensive popcorn, even a 4th of July fireworks display, not to mention the voice in my head wondering why Spider-Man thinks he can cure Marvel supervillains through group therapy.

I was catching up on “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the recommendation of some friends and because it’s the only movie that people seem willing to leave their houses to see these days, which is why it’s so much of a unicorn. like a hard movie to watch. -Ignore the Oscar nominee for best picture.

“It’s an amazing movie, and I think it should be nominated,” Sony Pictures Classics co-chairman Michael Barker told me recently. “It belongs there on merit and then just the idea that, during a pandemic when everyone is being encouraged not to go to the movies, people just say, ‘We’re going to go anyway. We have to see this movie.’ “

That thought, come on anyway, we have to see this movie, summed up the first part of this strange, anxiety-filled awards season. Only, for the most part, the people saying these words have been the privileged ones attending film festivals in iconic locations like Telluride and members of various Hollywood guilds, voters presumably eager to get out of the house and do their job. civic duty and maybe get a free drink or two and some fancy snacks in the deal.

“It’s a miracle we’re here,” Telluride Film Festival Executive Director Julie Huntsinger said as she welcomed the audience on the event’s opening day in September. “Every minute from now is salsa.”

When Huntsinger said that, he was sitting in a theater, wearing a mask, surrounded by people who had to show their vaccination cards to attend the festival. And so it was easy to imagine that salsa would flow like a river for the next several months and that the upcoming festival and award season would unfold like the lyrics to the old country song “Big Rock Candy Mountain” (you may have known that from the opening credits of the Coen brothers’ classic “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”), and that there would be a “lake of stew and whiskey too” and things would go back to normal or as close as we can get these days.

Like any film festival, I saw a few movies in Telluride that I thought might appeal to savvy, adventurous moviegoers but wouldn’t be universally loved (“Red Rocket” by Sean Baker with the extraordinary Simon Rex, and “Spencer,” which reimagines Princess Diana’s Clash with Royalty as a horror story). And then there were movies like “King Richard” and “Belfast,” crowd-pleasers that I could recommend to my in-laws and still get party invites with no repercussions.

Simon Rex in “Red Rocket,” directed by Sean Baker. (A24)

But as I’ve written before, and you’ve pointed out to me often in emails, it’s hard to call a movie a crowd-pleaser when the crowd doesn’t show up. Older moviegoers, the demographic that often drives these non-spandex superhero movies at the box office, have continued to wait. (It is understandable). And younger people have passed, too, even largely ignoring supposed incentives like Lady Gaga’s cheesy, accented, committed spin in “House of Gucci.”

So the Oscars, slated for March 27, with nominations announced February 8, are once again shaping up to be a celebration of an art form that once dominated popular culture but is now under siege on multiple fronts. If people can’t pique their interest to go see the remake of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” or Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley,” his follow-up to his 2017 best picture winner, “The Shape of Water,” “Why would they tune in to watch the Academy Awards? Particularly since, outside of football and, I don’t know, Oprah interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, no one watches live TV anymore.

And sure, maybe people are watching movies on streaming platforms. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” won numerous critics’ awards and generated its fair share of conversation about Kodi Smit-McPhee’s character arc. Perhaps the Williams tennis family’s coming-of-age drama “King Richard” found an audience when it aired on HBO Max, though, frustratingly, it’s not currently on that service.

But it’s not the same. It just isn’t. It’s inevitably, almost every conversation I’ve had with filmmakers, studio executives and actors in the last few months has revolved around a sense that people know you’re losing something by watching a movie at home and not with an audience in a theater. movie, and they just don’t care. The tradeoff (the hassle, the risk, the $8 popcorn) isn’t worth it. People want to be in control of their own environment, even if it diminishes the experience and numbs the senses.

However, there are glimmers of hope, signs that all is not yet lost. In early December, before the Omicron surge, I led a conversation with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and Alana Haim, star of Anderson’s celebrated new film, “Licorice Pizza.” The film had been playing at the 1,400-seat Village Theater in Westwood since Thanksgiving, often filling that cavernous auditorium. The question and answer session was announced at the last minute; it was intended as a thank you to the fans who had been packing this historic theater.

Cooper Hoffman, left, and Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza,” directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.)

Sitting up front with Haim and Anderson, it was hard not to lose focus and just stare at this sea of ​​hundreds of (masked) faces. It was the most people he had been in a room with in two years. And they were all there for one reason: to see a great movie.

Anderson texted me the next day, marveling at the energy in the room. Still dizzy, I replied, “Let’s do it again sometime.” And by “sometime”, I was thinking in my head, “tonight”. It had been so long since I felt that kind of love for cinema. What I wouldn’t give right now to feel it again.

To read this note in Spanish click here.