Why does Messi use the 10 and not the 30 in PSG vs Nice for the Coupe de France?

Today plays Messi at PSG vs Nice corresponding to the French Cup Round of 16. In the middle of a FIFA Date break, the Argentine crack aims to be a starter for the first time this year, in this vital match for the aspirations of Paris Saint-Germain in the season.

What stands out in this news is that Lionel will jump onto the field with the number “10” on his back and not with the 30, which he chose when he signed for the Parisians. Neymar’s number today will be occupied by the Flea in the Parc des Princes but everything has a reason and here we tell you.

Why does Messi wear the 10 in the match between PSG and Nice?

The reason why Lionel Messi will wear the mythical number 10 with Paris Saint-Germain is because the French Cup regulations say that for the rounds of 32nd, 16th and round of 16 the numbering must be consecutive. This means that from 1 to 11 is for starters and from 12 to 20 for substitutes.

This, coupled with the Neymar’s withdrawal due to injurymake the Argentine forward wear the number that made him a legend in Barcelona and the Argentine National Team.

It should be noted that Messi will only be able to use number 10 on this occasion, because if PSG beat Galtier’s Nice and advance to quarter finals, from this instance the usual numbers are already used.

WHEN AND WHAT TIME IS PSG VS NICE FOR THE CUP DE FRANCE?

The cup match is played today, Monday, January 31, 2022. Despite numerous casualties due to injury and summoned to national teams, Pochettino is confident of getting the ticket to the quarterfinals.