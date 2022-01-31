Why do all the firms want to dress Carrie? The role of costume designers in trends | fashion

during dandfalls, the designsyou adore They made a killing during awards season. The brightest stars of the moment shone —contract by— styles that afterands the main fashion magazines from around the world would speak. Currently, there are still remnants of that advertising strategy based on the aspirational component, but the technique has become more sophisticated. First, it was the influencers those who used their image to sell us everything they loved and now are the most attractive audiovisual products for the masses that have followed their wake.

But this phenomenon is not new. Who has not sighed for the dress that he wore diane in Trainspotting? And the same could be said of total look from courrandges that Sharon Stone wore in casino. The difference with today is that, in the mid-1990s, nobody knew where find that slip dress from paillettes pink stick. Y although the set of the French firm was easiercyl of tracking, it was clearly unattainable.

What the costume design of Ginger did anticipate, the character played by Sharon Stone, and which was the work of Rita Ryack and John A. Dunn, is that it served as a publicity tool to attract those people most interested in fashion than in conflicts between bullies. Ginger’s wardrobe, full of psychedelic prints, jewels and furs, was valued at a million euros, although Stone would only keep a printed Pucci dressing gown as the only loot.

A sophisticated tool

Since the recording of the film, almost three decades have passed. Today, any underlying, primal, or even capricious desire can and should be satisfied. That is what the marketingin addition to creating needs that we did not know we hadmasters So when the costume designer of a series full of celebrities admired by teenagers and not so teenagers creates a look, he knows the importance of your decision. One of the most obvious examples is that of Emily in Paris. Since its inception (last December, the second season of the series premiered), Emily’s outfits have been almost as important as the plot.

In fact, sales of hats increased by 48% in 2020 (date of its premiere) compared to the same period one yearor before. And the fault was the launch of the Netflix series. “Our customers are opting for models made of felt, especially bucket hats and berets”, assured from Asos. But this was not the only object of desire that the most successful series of the last.last tochildren placed in the shooter: Nicole’s coats kidman in The Undoing They were all the rage and generated an intense debate on social networks, the warm jackets for walking around the house (or in the English countryside) with an eighties aftertaste returned to our closets thanks to Emma Corrin and her brilliant performance as Diana of Wales in The Crownand the blue eye shadows were rescued afterands of dandeach ostracized thanks to euphoria.

The fan phenomenon is on the rise

Years before Netflix put up for sale some of the mostare representative of Emily in Paris blogs and Instagram pages were created that fans from all over the world helped to develop. One of the first to do so was Shanae Brown, who opened the account in 2016 @whatfranwore and since then she has dedicated herself to documenting the outfits of the most stylish and exclusive nannyandntrica of the small screen. The instagrammer He discovered the provenance of hundreds of garments thanks to Google and tracking photos of advertisements and supermodels from the 90s.

In this hobby (now, work) there is a good part of challenge, but alsofun timeon. A funorn community. Ltoyes thousandMillions of people who follow these accounts alsoandn help to decipher the origins of the most difficult styles to trace. In this new stage, where the marketing becomes more subtle and sophisticated, the importance of researchn aceí as the rising value of second-hand pieces, which costume directors find in stores vintageresult fundamental.

In some way, the fact that a good part of the wardrobe is not available helps us to think that not everything is really a material issue. Sometimes, the accounts redirect us directly to the website where we can buy those Aquazzura high-heeled shoes that Carrie Bradshaw wears in the fourth chapter of And Just Like That… and that can be yours for 995 euros, but on other occasions, the chosen pieces are sold out or are part of past collections.

Still, the phenomenon vintagewhich consists of buying archival fashion and has already hit the red carpets, It works as a new brand strategy that contributes to bringing retired designers back to the fore (whose legacy will later be interpreted to make money) or pieces from past decades such as Vivienne Westwood’s bags, whose searches on the Poshmark platform grew by 310 % last October.

Costume designers know that their outfits will be essential to create a phenomenon.less fan around fiction, which will seek not to go unnoticed among all the other available options. In this way, the followers of the series will find what they expect: outfits what to love or hate A euphoria that began to be unleashed from the moment the first photos came to light of the filming of And Just Like That…. Such is the phenomenonunless HBO createdor an official account to comment on the successes of Carrie and companyto. Or what is the same, of the stylist Molly Rogers (who already worked as an assistant to Patricia Field in sex in new york) and of danny santiago.

Surprisingly, it is not the account official of the series, but this other created by the Ukrainian Victoria Bazalinchuk (and who already has mores of 137,000 followers) the one that identifies the origin of the mosts diffuseful Even those without a label become a source of debate, as happened with the dress boho which became associated with the fast fashion store Forever 21 afterands that this made a randplica, but that in reality Danny Santiago had bought five toñI attracted youtos for 5 or 6 daysdollars at a thrift store. The story, with a happy ending, returned the authorship of the garment to its true responsible, the Asian firmtica, Raga.

Sometimes, the wardrobe choices are spontaneous (as we have just seen), but in others, they are completely premeditated. We are talking, for example, about the incorporation of recognizable pieces such as the Fendi Baguette that Carrie wore in the third season sex in new york and that he has used again in the reboot of the series, taking advantage of the fact that the model has become an object of desire among millennials. As a consequence, the Lyst platform noted that searches for this bag roomhad increased by 45% during the month afterands to the premiere of the chapter.

In this regard, Bazalinchuck points out that there must be some agreement between the series and Fendi. “Different bags from the Italian firm appear in each episode and in one particular character a character wears a full Fendi outfit. So I assume there is some agreement between the two”, he tells us. But this is not the only firm that you saw Carrie, Samantha or Charlotte; others like Chanel or Valentino, YSL or Aquazzura appear on a recurring basis.

A wardrobe choice that generates millions of comments on social networks and in real life. And that is so pressing that it has not been only the fans of the series who have participated in the debate around the outfits of the three friends from Manhattan. Last December, on the Instagram account of fashion France, they wrote: “This is what Carrie Bradshaw should have worn in “And Just Like That”, in our opinion, from Gucci to Prada, alongside new talents like Di Petsa and Kenneth Ize. Swipe left and tap on the link from bio to discover our selection of outfits selected for our favorite journalist, which we have chosen from the Spring/Summer 2022 collections. We want to know your opinions! Leave your comments below.” The opinions, of all kinds, did not wait.

Costume designers become stars

Capitalizing on his popularity on Instagram, Victoria Bazalinchuk has launched a paid service via Patreon where the stylist offers the possibility of creating personalized outfits and inspireds in the two series in which she is an expert. Similarly, other managers of these accounts receive a percentage from the brands they advertise and, at the same time, the costume designers of And Just Like That… collaborate with websites like ThredUp and even dare with direct sales.