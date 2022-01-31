Why did Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt get divorced?

the talented actress, Jennifer Aniston, over the years she has become one of the most important artists in the film industry where she has clearly shown that she has great potential for both acting and directing. In addition to this, we must add that she has a great beauty that adds more followers every day from all over the world who do not stop praising everything she does.

Speaking of her work life, the beautiful blonde, during the past year shared unpublished images of what was behind the camera of the reunion of friends. It was broadcast by the chain HBO And it lasted almost two hours. The six protagonists who relived various episodes of the strip as well as anecdotes that very few knew were present there.

Clearly, Jennifer touched the hearts of all people when in the 1990s he gained worldwide recognition playing Rachel Green in the aforementioned television series. The success of the strip was so great that to this day it continues to be played on different TV channels as well as on digital platforms. In addition, thanks to that performance, she managed to win a Golden Globea prime time emmyamong others.

However, in this note we tell you the real reasons why her marriage to the actor ended. Brad Pitt. Although they were the couple of the moment in 2005 they ended their marriage after 5 years. One of the strongest rumors about the separation was the presence of Angelina Jolie They say that he had a love relationship with her before separating. In addition, in an interview, the protagonist of “Troy” I affirm that “I intended to find an interesting life, but I wasn’t living an interesting life. I think my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to fake marriage. It was all something it wasn’t.”

Then over the years Brad Pitt publicly apologized for the unfortunate statements he had made at the time about his marriage to Jennifer Aniston. He said the following about it: “I am sad that this has been interpreted in this way. Jen is an incredibly caring and loving woman who is still my friend. It is an important relationship that I value very much. What I pointed out was not that Jen was boring, but that I I was getting boring and that’s what I’m responsible for.”

For her part, a couple of months ago, the beautiful blonde was a worldwide trend with her ex-husband Brad Pitt when a rumor went viral that they could be in reconciliation plans. They were published by the famous magazine Us Weekly, which in its latest edition spoke on the subject with a secret source, very close to her, who gave them some details about this possible return. However, what was very clear from this rumor is that both are very good friends.