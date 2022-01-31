Who is the father of Britney Spears and why does he have legal guardianship of his daughter?

Drafting

3 July 2021

image source, IMDB/Getty Images

Despite the fact that she has been away from the stage for years and without releasing an album, the media focus these days strongly points to Britney Spears.

The controversy surrounding the legal guardianship that her father exercises over her for 13 years seems to have no end.

Fans of the 39-year-old pop star claim that she should be “released”, but the official version says that it is a “protection” measure.

Since 2008, James Parnell Spears manages her daughter’s finances with a wealth management firm, Bessemer Trust, that he also controls other private aspects of his life and that this Thursday, in a new development of events, he asked to give up guardianship.

The resignation of the company comes days after some explosive statements by Britney Spears in a public hearing in Los Angeles, in which she assured that the guardianship that “controls her life” is “abusive”.

But nevertheless, the law follows from Britney’s father. This week a court ruling denied the singer’s request for her father to stop being her legal guardian.

But who is Jamie Spears and how did she become the person who controls all of Britney’s estate?

image source, AFP Caption, Jamie Spears in 2008.

“Saved my life”

In 1998, Britney Spears rose to fame. His hit “Baby One More Time” turned the world upside down. The media named her “princess of pop”.

The successes followed one another and in 2002 she was named the “most powerful celebrity in Hollywood” by Forbes magazine.

That was also the year that her parents, Jamie and Lynne, They got divorced after 27 years of marriage.

But Jamie, now 68, stayed in Britney’s life long after her split from Lynne.

In fact, from February 2008, would play a crucial role, as his legal guardian.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Britney Spears with her family in 2003. From left. From left to right: Jamie Spears, Bryan Spears, Jamie-Lynn Spears, Britney Spears and Lynne Spears.

Britney was 27 years old and the nervous breakdowns she had suffered in public revealed her mental health problems. Medical reports say that she tried to commit suicide and had to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

Jamie Spears went on to become his agent, manager, and caretaker (until 2019). And in the manager of all your finances (up to the present).

“My father saved my life. I probably wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”“, declared in September 2008.

Years later, the singer assures that her father should be in jail and that she has enjoyed making him suffer.

A multi-million dollar estate

Uninterruptedly for all these years, Jamie Spears has been in charge of deciding How, when and where his daughter’s money is spent, whose estate is currently valued at about $60 million.

image source, Chris Farina/Getty Images Caption, Britney with her parents and brother Bryan in 2006.

There isn’t much information about Jamie Spears’s working life before taking custody of her daughter.

According to the memoirs of his ex-wife Lynne Spears, Britney’s father was a welder by trade and spent a few months working at oil refineries and construction sites, but he did not earn much money: “We owed more than we earned,” Britney’s mother wrote. Britney.

His daughter’s fame solved all his financial problems. And also guardianship, which became for Jamie Spears a full-time job, with salary included.

In total, he has raised at least $5 million in legal fees, according to Forbes.

According to the economic magazine, which would have had access to court documents, Jamie Spears receives since February 2009 a monthly amount of US$16,000.

Furthermore, a report from New York Times He noted that he collected part of the singer’s touring income and that he earned commissions on ticket sales, raising at least $500,000.

In 13 years, Britney Spears has had no control over the money her work generates.

image source, Hector Vasquez/Getty Images Caption, Britney and her father in 2008.

“a farce”

In August 2020, Britney began a process to prevent her father from managing her finances.

Jamie Spears then said that Britney’s guardianship “it’s nobody else’s business” and that the #FreeBritney movement (“Free Britney, driven by the singer’s fans), “is a farce.” “All these conspiracy theorists know nothing. The world has no idea“he told the publication Page Six.

“It’s up to the California Court to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s nobody else’s business.”

In November 2020, a judge agreed that the guardianship would remain in place. And this week a judge confirmed Jamie’s role as the artist’s legal guardian.

image source, Rich Fury/Getty Images Caption, Britney Spears’ father says the #FreeBritney movement is led by co-conspirators.

But the controversy continues.

BBC journalist Mobeen Azhar shows in BBC Three documentary The battle for Britney (“The Battle for Britney”) conservatorship documents that say the singer has dementia (or is being treated for it).

“There are only two options: that Britney actually has dementia […] or a more sinister reality: that the guardians suggested that he has it to promote guardianship. If that’s the case, then it’s terrifying,” the journalist said.

Jamie Spears has not commented on those allegations, but has said in the past that she works for the best interest of your daughter and that he is dedicated to “protecting” her.

Instead, Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, has said that the singer “he’s afraid of his father”.

image source, Denise Truscello/Getty Images Caption, Britney Spears with her parents in Las Vegas, November 2001.