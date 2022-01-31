Who is the father of Britney Spears and why does he have legal guardianship of his daughter?

Despite the fact that she has been away from the stage for years and without releasing an album, the media focus these days strongly points to Britney Spears.

The controversy surrounding the legal guardianship that her father exercises over her for 13 years seems to have no end.

Fans of the 39-year-old pop star claim that she should be “released”, but the official version says that it is a “protection” measure.

Since 2008, James Parnell Spears manages her daughter’s finances with a wealth management firm, Bessemer Trust, that he also controls other private aspects of his life and that this Thursday, in a new development of events, he asked to give up guardianship.

