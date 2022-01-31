Who is Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter who stars in “The Gilded Age”, HBO’s new period drama

The series premiered this Monday the 24th and is from the creator of the acclaimed “Downton Abbey”.

This Monday, January 24, the HBO Max platform premiered “The Gilded Age” (The golden age), a period series that comes from the hand of Julian Fellowes, the creator of the successful “Downton Abbey”. In fact, in 2012 it originated as a prequel to British fiction, until it took its own path, although with a very similar imprint.

Set in the United States in 1882, in the midst of a power struggle between the nouveau riche and high-born families, young Marian Brook (played by Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep) must move from Pennsylvania to New York after the death of his father. There, she will be prey to the social war between one of her aunts and George Russell (Morgan Spector), an unscrupulous railroad tycoon, and his wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon).

Louise Jacobsonthe daughter of Meryl Streep in the new series.

Louise Jacobson was born on June 12, 1991 in Los Angeles, California, and She is the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer.. His brothers are Henry, Mamie and Grace Gummer, and they are also part of the entertainment world.

The young woman attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn and graduated from Vassar College in 2013 with a minor in Psychology. She also attended the British American Drama Academy in Oxford and graduated from the Yale School of Drama with an MA in Acting.

Louise Jacobson.

After some participation in theater and work as a model, “The Gilded Age” will be Louisa’s television debut. “I’m a huge fan of downton abbey and period drama is my favorite genre,” the actress told the site.What to WatchOn her character, Meryl Streep’s daughter detailed: “Marian knows that her likely destiny will be to marry as best she can and survive, but she wants more than this… She wants to do something with her life. She wants to feel fulfilled.”

Harry Richardson, Louisa Jacobson and Taissa Farmiga

In the series, the young actress share screen nothing less than with Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes from Sex and the City) and with Christine Baransky, who was her mother’s castmate on “Mamma Mia!” “At first, I was terrified most of the time, but they made me relax.. They were wonderful to work with and we had a great time,” Louisa acknowledged.