Who is Leroy Sánchez, the composer of Chanel’s ‘SloMo’, and other songs he has written

With his victory at the Benidorm Fest, chanell has obtained a direct ticket to travel to Turin next May.

The Cuban singer, who has lived in Spain since she was four years old, will participate in Eurovision with SloMo, a theme of latin base and rhythms which is the most urban proposal that our country has sent to the Eurovision contest.

His staging and a prepared choreography These are the strong points of the song, which was chosen as the winner of the Benidorm Fest with 96 votes, thus beating the public’s favorites, Rigoberta Bandini (91 points) and Tanxugueiras (90 points).

Despite the commotion that arose after learning of her victory, there is no doubt that Chanel has the necessary talent to defend such a performance. The Difficulty dancing and singing at the same time while nailing the innumerable steps of an elaborate choreography are numerous, but his extensive experience in musicals and theater have given him the necessary tables to make Europe dance to the rhythm of SloMo.

who is the composer of SloMo, Leroy Sanchez

SloMo is a composition created by leroy sanchez, a young man from Alava, 30 years old who started in music in a self-taught way. He learned to play the guitar and the piano on his own and at the age of 15 he had already published his first cover in Youtube.

Posting his home videos on the video platform opened the doors to an audience that was increasingly interested in his music. To date, he has been on YouTube for more than 10 years and accumulates 4.3 million subscribers.

He does not belong to any record company but he has released several singles and EPs, such as the ones he recorded in Miami with producer Jim Jonsin, Little Dancer and By my Side.

His debut EP arrived in 2017, Elevated, and thanks to him he was able to give several concerts both in national territory and abroad. In addition, he was nominated for the Youth Awards in 2016 and twice at Teen Choice Award, both for Best Internet Star, in 2017 and in 2016 for From Cover to Cover.

In recent years he has continued to compose and publish his own songs. His latest EP, out my way, was published last November and has five songs in English: Out my way, Proud, River lie, Save this love Y Stay for awhile.

In addition to his own music, Leroy Sánchez covers innumerable songs, some as well known as the Miss by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

Wrote I’m going to stay by Blas Canto

In addition to being a great performer, Leroy Sánchez stands out in his role as a composer. He is responsible for writing I’m going to stay the ballad with which Blaise sang He took the stage in the last edition of Eurovision. A moving letter that honors and remembers Blas Cantó’s grandmother.

The theme has an adaptation to English, I’ll Stay, performed by Leroy himself, who also published his two versions of both songs on YouTube and digital platforms.

Her connection to Chanel

“I love you Leroy Sanchez”, Chanel exclaimed a few seconds after proclaiming herself the winner of the Benidorm Fest while raising the bronze microphone.

The singer did not take long to thank all those who had worked on the Eurovision candidacy for her victory, wanting to have recognition for the composer of the song.

In his social networks, Sánchez was enthusiastic about Chanel’s participation with his theme. “A star has been born”, it said next to a photo of the artist.

Other artists you have worked with

Malú, Antonio José, Alex Ubago or Pitbull are some of the artists who have songs written and signed by Leroy Sánchez to their credit.

Invisible, Paper City, Contradiction and I will sing are some of the issues that Sánchez has written for Malú.

He regrets the criticism of Chanel: “This is going too far”

After the commotion formed during this weekend and the innumerable criticisms and comments that have been poured on Chanel’s victory at the Benidorm Fest, the composer has shared a screenshot in which his family’s concern for this situation is palpable who is living

“Then call mom or dad who are a little worried to know how you are. Everything they say is strong,” his sister wrote to him.

“This is going overboard. I have dealt with hate since I started in networks in 2007 and in my life I have seen something similar. I’m fine, but please take care of CHANEL with me,” the young composer wrote on Twitter.