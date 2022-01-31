Who is a fan of whom? Al Pacino confesses what he felt when he met Jared Leto

Being so close to the announcement of the next nominations, Al Pacino is the actor with the most Oscar nominations (he is only surpassed in Hollywood by Jack Nicholson with 12 and Laurence Olivier with 10). And having only won for “Perfume de Mujer” in 1993, he gets another shot at the Best Supporting Actor category thanks to his portrayal of the real Aldo Gucci from “House of Gucci”. Of course, it will be difficult to compete with the shadow of Jared Leto (in the role of the son), but there is no doubt that Pacino is still Pacino, even next to other superstars such as Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons.

-What particular moment of your life influenced your first decision to become an actor?- “I was very young when my mother used to take me to the movies. He was like 3 or 4 years old. And I remember that I had seen ‘The Lost Weekend’ where Ray Milland won an Oscar (for Best Actor). I will never forget myself for something that may sound very autobiographical, but it is true. I remember when in the movies, he hid the alcohol, because he was an alcoholic and they didn’t want him to drink. And being alone in the house, he was looking everywhere, all very intense. When I returned home, my father was there and he saw very little. And when he asked me what he had done, I told him that he had seen ‘The Lost Weekend’, that I could show him the best scene. I must have been 6 years old and I stood up (to act) with the same intense look, totally concentrated. And everyone started laughing. I didn’t understand why they were laughing, because that was always the same seriousness with which I took acting.” -Is it true that for House of Gucci you gained weight on purpose?- “Yeah, I don’t even know how I made the decision to gain weight, I guess it was convenient… I was in Los Angeles, in the middle of the pandemic and I was eating bread all the time. I recommend it for those who want to do gymnastics… afterwards (laughs)”.

-And is it true that later it was difficult for you to put on the costumes during the filming, because you had gained so much weight?- “Today I already lost a lot of weight, although it’s too late… but yes, getting into the locker room every day was my best gymnastics. I didn’t get anything. I came to need up to three people and between 30 and 45 minutes to put on my pants. He even had ropes attached so he could enter at the waist. It was something I had to repeat over and over again.” -To what extent does physical appearance or clothing help for a better performance?- “The wardrobe is what creates any character, that’s where the human being comes from. They say that Michelangelo said something like a little poem when he was working on the Sistine Chapel. He said: Lord, deliver me from me. And that’s what all of us actors try to do, to express ourselves.” Very few know it, but Robert DeNiro He had originally been cast as Al Pacino’s brother in “House of Gucci” before hiring Jeremy Irons when he turned him down. Of course, they would have brought back the best memories of the classics of “The Godfather” or most recent “The Irishman” where Pacino had also received another Oscar nomination (when Brad Pitt won for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’). Even Martin Scorsese was about to be the director of “House of Gucci”, until Ridley Scott finally agreed. And the first rumors had also pointed to Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonists who ended up being Lady Gaga and Adam Driver (Chris Evans would have replaced him if he could not fulfill another shoot). Salma Hayek turned out to be the last chosen one, being the true owner of Gucci in reality, being married to the CEO, Francois Henri Pinault.

In the cinema they don’t say that the real Aldo Gucci represents Al Pacinoactually had three children with his wife Olwen Price: Giorgio (1921-2020), Paolo (1931-1995), and Roberto (1932-2009), in addition to another daughter Patricia, who he had with a lover named Bruna. Over the years, Gucci had all kinds of family conflicts to control the empire of a brand that today does not even belong to anyone in the family. The ending that the story shows, the murder of Maurizio Gucciactually took another two years to find out, when in 1977, a hotel doorman named Ivano Savioni confessed to the police that he had introduced Giuseppina ‘Pina’ Auriemma (Salma Hayek in fiction) with the real killers Benedetto Ceraulo and Orazio Cicala. They were the ones who confirmed in court that Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) he had paid them to commit the crime. the true ending? She was released from jail in 2016, after serving 18 years in jail. And although it is not seen in the movies, Aldo Gucci also ended up in jail sentenced to one year and one day for tax evasion (reported by the very son Paolo that Jared Leto plays in fiction). He was not shown in the cinema either, but Aldo died at the age of 84 of prostate cancer in Rome, on January 19, 1990, five years before the murder of Mauricio Gucci. -Do you realize that Jared Leto’s performance in the role of your son can compete against you in the Best Supporting Actor category?- “You can’t imagine how surprised I was the first time I saw him dressed up, he stood next to me, speaking with an Italian accent, calling me ‘Dad’. I wondered: Who is he? And when someone told me it was Jared (Leto), I couldn’t believe it. I remember thinking: You totally inspire me. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before. The cast of actors we had was extraordinary.”

