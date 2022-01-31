WhatsApp, how to put Donald Duck sound as a notification

One of the platforms instant messaging most used by millions of people every day is WhatsApp, which is a very effective means of communication, where you can send posts, photos videos, do video calls, between many other things.

One of the many advantages of this platform is that you can customize it, from the photo, to the sounds of calls and notifications. On this occasion, we tell you how to make your phone more fun and that the Donald Duck notify you when you have a message.

How to make Donald Duck alert when you have a message

The first thing you should do is get the sound in a .MP3 format file, you can download it directly from YouTube, where you can find several videos with the Donald Duck audio. To download it you need to use some online service or app that allows you to convert YouTube links to MP3 files.

When you have the file, save it with a name you can remember, as well as the location on your Android where the audio was saved. The steps you must follow to be notified when you have a message are:

Open WhatsApp and enter the context menu of options. They are the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Go to the Settings section and look for the Notifications section, enter the menu.

You will see a section with the name “Notification tone”, click so you can access the menu of available sounds.

Go to the bottom of the list, where an option with the name “Add ringtone” should appear.

Depending on your Android layer, a window may appear with the latest files downloaded to your phone or, failing that, a folder browser.

Find your MP3 file with the sound of Donald Duck and select it.

Done, now the sound will be in your WhatsApp.

One of the advantages is that the previous steps can be applied to any sound you want to put on WhatsApp. In this way you can customize it as many times as you want without having to expose your personal data.

