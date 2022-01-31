What to watch today on TV? Monday, January 31, 2022 | TV

13.00 / Real Madrid TV

Basketball King’s Cup Draw

The draw for the pairings for the Basketball King’s Cup, which will be played in Granada from February 17 to 20, takes place today in the city’s Science Park auditorium. The top four finishers in the League competition will be seeded. For the first time, the event will also include the draw for the Endesa Mini Cup.

17.05 / Movistar Drama

‘Most Wanted Man’

A Most Wanted Man. USA, 2014 (122 minutes). Director: Anton Corbijn. Cast: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Nina Hoss.

The author of the memorable the american plunges into a somber intrigue that adapts a text by John le Carré. The scenes of a port Hamburg preside over an espionage plot entangled around some shady characters who carry more than one inner ghost, with jihadism as a backdrop.

22.00 / TCM

‘The hunter’

The Deer Hunter. USA, 1978 (175 minutes). Director: Michael Cimino. Cast: Robert de Niro, Christopher Walken, Meryl Streep, John Savage.

In Vietnam, life depends on a single shot. Like that of the deer that Robert de Niro charges on his hunts. Everything smells fleeting in this devastating film, which follows a group of friends faced with the death of dreams; friends who embrace their roots, their traditions, men who ritualize their actions to seek their identity and cling to themselves and their feelings, which they know are brittle. The war will break their lives. All this beats in this masterpiece, which travels through bucolic terrain in its first hour of footage to later explode in a wild wave of fury and despair.

22.00 / Telecinco

Second edition of ‘Idol Kids’

Omar Montes singing a theme from Camela? Ana Mena performing a song by Omar Montes? The judges of the new season of Idol Kids they begin the program in this way, with a musical performance in which some of their hits will be exchanged. The new lineup with young talent, with Jesús Vázquez as master of ceremonies, promises healthy competition among aspiring artists.

22.05 / The 2

‘A Night at the Opera’

A Night at the Opera. USA, 1935 (85 minutes). Director: Sam Wood. Performers Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx, Sig Ruman.

The corrosive humor of the Marx Brothers reaches one of its peaks in this delirious, abusive comedy, which accumulates madness and gibberish until the most tempered viewer is exhausted. The Marxes strive to help, in their own way, of course, an opera singer who dreams of conquering a young woman. He will wish they had never helped him. The brothers, irreverent and unleashed, destroy everything that comes their way, including social conventions. A chain of laughter that culminates in the insane sequence of the cabin full of people. A Night at the Opera it helps to be happier and, what is better, more iconoclastic.

22.05 / Channel 24 Hours

First electoral debate in Castilla y León

Public television organizes the first of the two electoral debates that will be held in this campaign between the three candidates for the presidency of the Junta de Castilla y León from the political formations that have their own parliamentary group. Tonight, the PSOE candidate, Luis Tudanca, the PP candidate, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the Ciudadanos candidate, Francisco Igea, will debate their proposals on Canal 24 Horas, in an appointment that will also be present on Radio 5 of RNE and on the RTVE Play platform.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘God forgive us’

Spain, 2016 (125 minutes). Director: Rodrigo Sorogoyen. Interpreters: Roberto Álamo, Antonio de la Torre, María Ballesteros, Luis Zahera.

An x-ray of a bitter and disenchanted time, wrapped in irremissible violence. And a group of characters surrounded by ghosts and afflictions. Under a layer of film noir, very black, God forgive us It’s not just a monumental film; it is also, in an almost apocalyptic Madrid, a hyper-realistic drawing of a brutalized society, born from the incisive gaze of a filmmaker who combines visual aggressiveness with narrative temperance with amazing skill.

22.30 / DMAX

Impossible feats of engineering

Colossal monuments and impossible feats of engineering draw the attention of Technology of the impossible. A journey, and technologies so precise they defy reinvention proving through history to reveal a radically different picture of the past, with innovations so far ahead of their time they are still used today. The new science discovers a lost world more similar to the current one than one might think.

22.45 / Four

Amaia Salamanca in Kyrgyzstan with ‘Planeta Calleja’

The adventure it poses Planet Alley takes Amaia Salamanca to Kyrgyzstan. The route will begin in the capital, Bishkek, with a visit to a market where Silk Road merchants stopped centuries ago. Later, you will make a transhumance route on horseback herding sheep, cross the majestic pass of the 33 Parrots on a mountain bike and ascend the Panda Pas in a 25-kilometer trek up to 4050 meters high.

