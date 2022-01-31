What to see, what to do in Guayaquil this Monday, January 31, 2022 | Culture | Entertainment

The proposal for the last day of January includes movie premieres both in the cinema and on platforms; there is also cultural ‘streaming’.

In theaters: ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

On January 27, what promises to be one of the most fascinating stories of recent times arrived in movie theaters in Ecuador: the alley of lost souls. Directed by renowned Mexican filmmaker William of the Bull, the film explores the unique world of street fairs in the 1940s, through a story centered on Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a charismatic but unlucky man who endears himself to a seer (Tony Collette) and her husband, a former mentalist (David Strathairn).

Using the knowledge that he acquires together with them, and with the unconditional support of a virtuoso artist from the fair (Rooney Mara), Carlisle achieves great success deceiving the wealthy elite of New York society at the time, and then goes after the biggest goal of all: swindling a dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins) with the help of a mysterious psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett).

Espol Cultural Mondays

The space called Cultural Mondays, which promotes the Higher Polytechnic School of the Coast, brings this Monday 31 an event full of music and dance. will participate the aspy band, a group made up of young people with Asperger syndrome, with Andrew Lau who will sing two blocks of songs of various genres; Natasha Arellano, dancer who brings us the choreography mud maybe. And, finally, students from the subject Dance of the teacher Gloria Febres-Cordero. All these activities will take place virtually live, at 7:00 p.m., on facebook.com/espolcultural.

‘King Richard’ on HBO Max

King Richard: A Winning Family, a film that was in theaters in Ecuador at the beginning of December, now reaches the platform of streaming hbo max.

The story based on true events traces the life of Richard Williams, a determined father who was instrumental in raising two of the most talented athletes of all time, who would transform the world of tennis forever: Serena and Venus Williams. With Will Smith in the lead.

Free virtual workshops

Whether to learn or master a new skill, these workshops will be broadcast on Facebook and they are free:

Advertising graphic design and more. MIEC – The School of Art, Design and Architecture (based in Quito) will hold every Monday, starting at 09:00, a live workshop related to advertising and social media issues. The first module will teach how to design ads for social media and print, arts for sublimation, arts for plotter cutting and printing. It also promises a certificate endorsed by the Ministry of Labor. More information: 098-491-4257 (WhatsApp).

Photoshop and creation of images for social networks. Sitiocapa Academy (Quito) invites you to a free six-hour workshop on creating social media ads with Photoshop. It starts at 18:30. To access the course you must join the WhatsApp group of the course (link in the events section on facebook.com/sitiocapa), where you will receive a link to download the program and access to the Zoom class.