What James Spears said about Britney’s addictions and mental health problems

Britney Spears’ father, James, claimed that the “addiction and mental health problems” of his daughter are much more serious than is known and insisted that it should be “dejected” for his work as a tutor to the pop star: “The public does not know all the facts”.

Spears, who recently resigned as conservator of the 39-year-old singer’s estate after she accused him of abuse before the US Justice, just submitted court documents in which he states that people would “praise him” if they knew information”highly confidential” about the seriousness of the problems faced by the artist.

In a Los Angeles court filing earlier this month, Spears’ attorneys stated: “If the public knew all the facts of Ms. Spears’s personal life, not just her ups but also her downs, all the addictions and mental issues, the health issues she’s struggled with, and all the challenges of life curatorship, they would praise Mr. Spears for the work he has done, not denigrate him”.

“But the public does not know all the facts and has no right to knowing about it,” Spears added in new court documents filed through her attorneys.

Jamie Spears has been receiving $16,000 per month since 2009, plus monthly office expenses and a percentage of gross receipts from Britney Spears’ tours and multi-year Las Vegas residency, according to the July 26 filing. And if the singer’s father resorts to lawyers – which he does quite frequently – his time is paid for with his daughter’s money. In the past, those bills have been in the millions.

Mathew Rosengart, the new lawyer for Britney Spears (Photo: Reuters)

In court filings, James Spears denied control of Britney’s prescription drug plan, saying the medication was overseen by Jodi Montgomery, the singer’s temporary guardian..

The singer reported being forced to take medications such as lithium during a recent court appearance. Spears defended herself, saying her daughter’s treatment was arranged with Montgomery, Britney’s late psychiatrist, Dr. Benson, her former attorney Sam Ingham III and other medical experts.

In addition, he claimed that his main role in Britney’s medical treatment was to pay the bills, noting that Montgomery received $10,000 a month to handle the matter, but medical costs are often “They exceeded that amount.”

On August 12, James Spears agreed to leave the position of curator of the interpreter’s estate. and explained that he wants to work with the court and Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s new lawyer, in an orderly transition with the next guardian.

Rosengart explained that although it is good news that James and his team have stepped away from guardianship, they are dissatisfied by the deplorable attitude that the man took against his own daughter. “Is a vindication for britney. However, we are disappointed by his continued shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. spears and others,” the publication said in a statement.

Rosengart insisted that swill continue with an investigation into the behavior of James and his circle during the last 13 years, while he made millions of dollars at the expense of his daughter’s money.

Spears emphasized that her only goal has been “save” to her daughter, adding: “There is no doubt that the conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it most, it protected her and her reputation from harm and facilitated the restoration of her career.”

And although he acknowledged that Britney felt “limited” for his treatment, the doctors made these joint decisions to protect her from self-harm.

James Spears added that he was willing to step aside to save his daughter from having to deal with a grueling “public feud.” Still, he said he should not be removed or suspended, but plans to step down at the right time.

Spears has been under the guardianship of her daughter since 2008.

