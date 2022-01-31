What is surrogacy?

What is popularly known as surrogacy or surrogacy, in the field of medicine is defined as “gestation by substitution”. It is an assisted reproduction technique that allows a pregnant being to carry out the pregnancy of another person -a couple or someone who wishes to form a single-parent family- and who, for different reasons, need to resort to this procedure in order to have a baby. .

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricky Martin, Nicole Kidman, Robert De Niro, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miguel Bosé, Kim Kardashian, Marley and Luciana Salazar, among many well-known figures, have used this technique at some point.

Although there are no statistics on how many cases occur in the country, in Argentina there is a special legal framework and a debate of conflicting positions that is summarized in Law 26,862 on Assisted Reproduction. It is based on it that “access to Assisted Human Reproduction Techniques (TRHA) will be admitted in a broad and equal manner, without any discrimination to guarantee, consequently, the essential right to found a family.”

In the United States, for example, more than half of these treatments correspond to to foreigners who cannot resolve the issue in their own country, with all that this entails.

In Argentina, the scenario for surrogacy must be framed in a series of conditions that guarantee the well-being of all the parties involved, as well as a safe and reliable result. The same is reflected in the child born and in the consent approved by the judicial authority that establishes that it is part of a new family.

For this, it is necessary to accredit a series of conditions such as: that the pregnant person has good physical and mental health; that it has not contributed its gametes; that she has not undergone a surrogacy process more than twice; that -at least- he has a son of his own; that the principal(s) are prevented from conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term.

The conditions for its development seek, precisely, to avoid the veil of commercial operation of an assisted reproduction technique thatwho intends to mother or father with their own gametes, expand family models and protect the rights of the pregnant person.

About this figure, the one who puts his body for gestation, there are also mistakes. It is often mistakenly called “surrogate mother”, when, in reality, her role is not to substitute or replace any pre-established social model of mother.

Within the framework of family plurality, surrogacy is a way to access the right to form a family for certain groups that were excluded. Which? For example, patients with an absent uterus (congenital or acquired) or with a dysfunctional uterus, multiple myomatosis, severe adhesions in the uterus (Asherman’s syndrome), endometrial atrophy (inner layer of the uterus) post-radiotherapy, uterine malformations, pregnancy contraindication due to diseases systemic (Lupus, Marfan, among others).

Surrogacy is also suggested for people with pregnancy contraindications due to the possibility of worsening an existing medical condition. (cardiological, renal insufficiency, others), patients with a history of repeated reproductive failures that cannot be corrected with treatment (repeated abortions, implantation failure), same-sex couples and single-parent male families.

The procedure is performed through the transfer of an embryo made up of genetic material (eggs and sperm). These must come from the future parents (called “committers”) or from third-party donors of gametes.

In conclusion, surrogacy treatment collaborates in the realization of the dream or the desire to form a family and in Argentina it is regulated under rules that protect all parties.

By Dra. Marisa Geller, Specialist in gynecology, obstetrics and reproductive medicine. Medical Director of In Vitro Buenos Aires.-



