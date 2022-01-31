“We need to show them…”: Ariana Grande joined a great cause

U.S.- Ariana Grande He spoke again before a social problem in his official profile of Instagram. It is not the first time that the American singer shows her commitment to a social cause or that she considers unfair. On this occasion, it is about the group of people transsexuals Y transgenderwhich are being attacked all over the country.

So the celebrity made her commitment to this group known through her Instagram feed. The Pop singer joined the association transanta to carry out a large fundraiser. This is an organization in charge of providing gifts to trans people who need it. This is specified in their official Instagram account, where they have more than 85,000 followers.

In this post, Ariana Grande shared a sequence of two photos where he explains what this project is about. “I am joining with @transanta to make Christmas happen in June! We will be completing a wish list for trans youth in need. You can join me in supporting this work by texting the word “TRANSANTA” to 707070!” the singer wrote in the first image.

Instagram: @arianagrande

In the following photo, she shared a memory of her as a baby, where she is wearing a Santa Claus hat, and specified the name of this campaign: “Transanta y Ariana Grande for Christmas in June. At the foot of the publication, the celebrity gave more details about this new collaboration. First, she explained that many trans people are being targeted around the country.

“36 States introduced more than 100 decrees that would affect the rights of trans people. We need to show the trans community that they have our full love and support,” Ariana Grande wrote. She then added that she is honored to be able to participate with this organization, and suggested her followers to visit her Instagram account for more information.