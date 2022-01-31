We have the technology to avoid collision with a large asteroid

American researchers argue that it would be possible to overcome the threat of an asteroid 10 kilometers in diameter in a direct direction towards Earth: the impact could be avoided using currently available technology, even 6 months in advance.

A new study conducted by scientists at the University of California at Santa Barbara, in the United States, concludes that humanity currently possesses the necessary technology to avoid the collision of a gigantic asteroid like the one that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago: it could be done with only 6 months before the collision with the Earth, although the efficient coupling of the nuclear energy that would be used is required.

As researchers Philip Lubin and Alex Cohen point out in their study, recently published on arXiv, the consequences of the actual impact of a 10 km diameter asteroid They are not too far from what we have seen in science fiction movies: the atmospheric temperature would increase to 300 degrees Celsius, destroying practically all life on Earth. It is no coincidence that the scientists’ research has in its title a direct allusion to the film “Don’t look up” (2021), starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

huge destructive potential

An asteroid of these dimensions hitting the Earth at a final speed of 40 kilometers per second would reach an impact energy of approximately 300 teratons, a force that would exceed the current nuclear arsenal that exists throughout the planet by around 40,000 times. The impact energy would be similar to what the Earth endured during the extinction event that brought about the end of the dinosaurs.

According to an article published in Universe Today, scientists analyzed different possibilities and concluded that the most viable and effective option to deal with a large asteroid is the use of a series of “penetrators”: devices that would be launched towards the asteroid to inject nuclear detonators. The resulting explosions would split the asteroid into fragments, allowing it to miss Earth entirely.

In the case of a large asteroid, there would be radioactive fragments that they would hit the Earth, but that according to the specialists would not be a great concern. If the asteroid is smaller, less than 1 kilometer across, the technology used would break it into pieces tiny enough to burn up in the atmosphere.

this solution would be available with current technology, although it would be necessary to carry out tests to verify the effective integration of nuclear detonators. Surely, the task would not be exempt from controversies and ethical discussions, in the face of the prohibition that currently exists for tests of this type.

Integration of different technologies

At the same time, the specialists stressed that it is vital to integrate these technologies with initiatives such as NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) project. In the first planetary defense test mission, DART will demonstrate that a spacecraft can navigate autonomously and perform a kinetic impact on a target asteroid. This will make it possible to test whether the technique is really feasible for deflecting a dangerous asteroid.

Although with this method it would not be possible to completely eliminate the asteroid, something practically impossible in a large body, it would be possible to vaporize part of its surface. As a consequence, there would be an explosive thrust and a variation in speed. Ultimately, this would change the asteroid’s trajectory, preventing it from hitting our planet.

As a final conclusion, the researchers indicated that planetary defense methods must be approached seriously and with a concrete scientific endorsement. Although the impact of a large asteroid is an extraordinary event and occurs approximately once every 100 million years, it is not possible to determine when it will occur.

Faced with this, specialists think that reason and understanding they will be stronger than political disputes, in a hypothetical scenario in which the Earth faces a real threat.

Don’t Forget To Look Up. Philip Lubin and Alexander N. Cohen. ArXiv (2022).