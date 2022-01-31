Waiting! Archangel attacked the judicial system of his country and demanded justice for his brother

PUERTO RICO – Days go by and the death of the brother of Archangel continues unpunished. Authorities have not placed under arrest the woman who caused the vehicle accident that ended the life of Justin Santos, on November 21, 2021. The same one that left another young man in a critical state of health. The reason why the artist has not stopped speaking.

According to the data handled by the local media, the person responsible for the event, who goes by the name of Mayra E. Nevarez, was driving under the influence of alcohol when he took the opposite lane and hit the 21-year-old’s vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot. It all happened on the Teodoro Moscoso bridge, in Puerto Rico.

More than two months have passed since the brother of Archangel he lost his life unjustly, more than two months that a whole family is waiting for justice to be done. And it is that the judicial hearing has not even begun, since the defense party managed to have it rescheduled for next March, putting obstacles in the case.

It was a detail that the interpreter of “Amar a blindas” already saw coming. Before starting the criminal process, the Puerto Rican turned to his social networks to launch a strong message. “They could beat him and even dodge the law in the earthly field, but evading the divine justice of the Lord is impossible,” wrote the artist in his profile of Instagram.

Recently, Archangel He spoke again to show how incompetent the judicial system in his country can be. He shared more than ten cases similar to his brother’s, where the victims were also hit by drunk drivers, and who still do not receive answers from the authorities. “I keep thinking if it had been me or another colleague in the middle, would they have treated us the same?” He pointed out.